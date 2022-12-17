Accelerating videos and audios can stimulate anxiety in users; understand

Platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube and Netflix allow users to increase the playback speed of audio or video content by up to two times, a feature that appears to bring more practicality to everyday life, but which in fact can stimulate an increase in anxiety in people who use this feature frequently.

According to information, the restriction on the number of characters in the posts, the rapid popularization of short videos on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok and fast-paced music contribute to people developing anxiety more quickly compared to the common use of the Internet.