Will it warm up? Samsung Galaxy S23 won’t have advanced cooling system, says leaker

Samsung appears to be uninterested in making major design changes to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and according to information released by the leaker @OreXdamodels must have the same cooling system as the predecessor line. This means that the Galaxy S23 may not have an advanced cooling system🇧🇷 The Galaxy S23 Plus would have heat ducts to mitigate the logic board and battery temperatures, just like the Galaxy S22 Plus. The most robust solution would be reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with vapor chamber cooling similar to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Alright, let me explain about S23 series cooling system. It’s almost sharing with S22 series. – Normal (No cooling system)

– Plus (Heatpipecooling)

– Ultra (Vapor chamber cooling) — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) December 11, 2022

Instead of adopting solutions that make its production cost more expensive, the Galaxy S23 can use cheaper resources, such as graphite sheets applied to the surface of the battery that help transfer heat during recharging. Internal construction is also a factor that can contribute to the most appropriate temperature distribution. - Advertisement - Last Tuesday (13), the popular leaker ice universe revealed that the Galaxy S23 will not have an advanced heat sink – which would be a big problem when running games, which increase CPU and GPU usage – and suggested that consumers should not buy the most compact model in the series.

The Galaxy S23 should be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and like every mobile platform flagship, its power consumption is higher than mid-range hardware, which naturally tends to generate more heat. In our Galaxy S22 review, we highlighted that despite its high performance, there are problems with heat dissipation. On the other hand, there is a big change in this area. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is manufactured by TSMC, not by Samsung. Many believe that the overheating problems on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones were due to a flaw in the South Korean foundry process, and the Taiwanese chips seem to be more efficient.

Rumors claim that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra will have an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which means more performance (and more heat generation). It’s still too early to deduce the thermal performance of the phones, so we must wait until Samsung announces the phones in mid-February 2023. - Advertisement - Do you intend to buy the Galaxy S23? Comment below!

See more!