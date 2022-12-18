Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the first renderings

- Advertisement -

Galaxy A54 has already been talked about in recent months, we started in July with the very first indiscretions up to last month when more precise details emerged on the main camera sensor. To date, however, the information has only concerned the technical data sheet, but now we are able to take a look at the design smartphone thanks to the always attentive OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91mobiles).

Heir to Galaxy A53, proposed by Samsung in March and equipped with a 6.5 “AMOLED display, Exynos 1280 chip and quad 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP rear camera, the new member of the Galaxy A range differs from its predecessor by edges slightly thinner (but we always pay attention to the renderings, not always 1: 1 with reality) and keeps the central hole to accommodate the front camera. On the back we find three cameras therefore the give up the depth sensor as reported by the rumors of the past weeks.

GALAXY A54 AT A GLANCE

display: 6.4 “FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate

6.4 “FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate memory: 6GB of RAM (to be confirmed) 12GB internal (to be confirmed)

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display connectivity: 5G

5G rear cameras: 50MP main 5MP ultra wide angle 5MP macro

battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh dimensions: 158.3×76.7×8.2mm

