WhatsApp will allow you to schedule group calls from the application

Thanks to this new update, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to plan a call with other group members in the future.

WhatsApp just announced a new update through the program TestFlight Beta raising the version to 2.23.4.4, which allows programming calls or video calls in a group.

According to WABetaInfo Thanks to this new update, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to plan a call with other group members in the future. The feature is still in development in beta for android.

In the update there will be a new menu that presents a programming option, there you will be able to choose when the group call and assign a name to the scheduled call. When the call starts, all group members will be notified so they can join.

- Advertisement -

The group calling feature supports audio and video calls as well as making google meet either Zoom where people send the link or the invitation email for the virtual meeting.

Currently, video calls allow up to 32 people, just like with calls; that is, with four times more people than before. “All calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to protect people’s privacy and security,” he said. Goal.

For now, the app lets you create call links, whether it’s to make a last-minute call or plan a call ahead, in which you can easily invite people to a group call by sharing a call link.

- Advertisement -

But with this new feature you can help group members organize their meetings and events in advance, ensuring that everyone in the group is aware of the scheduled time for them to attend.

This could also help reduce the chances of missed or delayed calls, which can negatively affect group communication and collaboration. The ability to schedule group calls is under development and will be released in a future app update.

- Advertisement - WhatsApp Business, the platform for companies, will allow ‘Communities’ to be carried out in the different groups that work or talk about the same topic.

WhatsApp Business

In addition, a new update has arrived for users of WhatsApp Business the platform for companies, which will now allow you to carry out ‘Communities’ in the different groups that work or talk about the same topic.

An important fact is that only those who manage the community can send messages in this group. When they join a community, anyone can add them to a group and they automatically become part of the announcement team.

Also, as a member you can see how many participants there are in the community and mute group notifications from notices. And it is that the social network, in order to complement the WhatsApp communities, also implemented new functions for group chats, including reactions, file sharing, calls with more participants and controls for administrators.

Meta developed a new feature that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels

WhatsApp allows you to send HD photos

Meta developed a new function that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels, where people can send them with their different friends and relatives on WhatsApp Web. However, the possibility of making this option available for smartphones is also being studied.

To send photos in the original quality, WhatsApp has three tools for you to choose the quality of the photos or videos that you are going to share on the social network, in which it is “automatic”, “Best Quality” and “data saving”, so you can choose the best one for your preference.

But now a new function was added “HD quality” on the platform, with which you can share the photos with your contacts in the highest quality you can WhatsApp Web. However, to perform this action you will need to have the Beta version of the social network on your iOS or Android device.