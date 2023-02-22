whatsapp beta hides traces on profile icons in groups

- Advertisement -

Whatsapp has made the new one available on the Play Store beta 2.23.4.18 for all users enrolled in the program. The code hides traces of the display of profile icons within groupsa feature that has been in development for some time and which is currently not accessible even to beta testers.

Similar to what we already saw in the TestFlight 22.18.0 build of iOS last summer, it allows you to more easily identify the group member who sent a message. At present, only the name is displayed within group chats of each participant above the sent message.

Although it has been talked about for some time now, having found signals of this function within the latest Android beta can be interpreted as confirmation of a possible imminent debut, at least in the context of the beta channel. After all, it is a detail that is certainly not indispensable, but in any case to be considered especially useful in all those cases in which the group chat is particularly numerous: with the profile icon it will be more immediate to identify who is participating in the conversation and, therefore, to recognize the sender of each message.

- Advertisement -

Opening image credits: Pixabay