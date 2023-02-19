How to use the new Google Meet 360 virtual backgrounds

Google indicated that users can apply new 360-degree backgrounds, including one that shows a beach and another with a temple. (photo: How to Geek)

google meet Added new features to your video calls with which users can have new virtual backgrounds of 360 degrees on mobile devices, and makes it seem like you’re actually calling from out of the office.

This video call format is being used by young people in a way of interaction out of the ordinary, in which an embedded GIF will appear in the background. It is now being implemented in both iOS like in Android and use the gyroscope on your device to move with you.

The 360 ​​degree background will change depending on the position of your phone either Tablet. So if you move your phone to the left or right, your background will adjust to show different scenarios.

- Advertisement -

Google said users can apply new 360-degree backgrounds during video calls, including one that shows a beach and another with a temple. However, it may also be distracting if you are constantly on the move while receiving the call.

Google began to implement emoji reactions for Meet, among which is the heart, thumbs up, party, among others. (photo: Google)

other updates

Google started implementing reactions emoji for Meet, among which is the heart, thumbs up, party, applause, joy, amazement, thought, crying and thumbs down.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the platform has been improving its functions of translated subtitles in real time, and also standard subtitles, in the search that a greater number of people can understand what is discussed in the meetings.

Initially, it has translations for English to French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin and to Swedish, and also from Spanish to English. In this way, a greater number of possibilities are covered in translations between different languages.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Business and its option to create communities with anyone

- Advertisement -

According to Google, this feature is available for meetings hosted by Google customers. Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, EnterprisePlus, EducationPlus and the update of Teaching and learning.

The platform has been improving its real-time translated subtitles functions, as well as standard subtitles| Credit: Google

duet and meet

As they announced in July of last year, they are updating the experience of google duo to include all the features of Google Meet and unite our two video calling services in a single solution.

This update gives everyone access to new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat, and more, in addition to your current video calling features.

“Additional meeting features allow you to start an instant video call with your entire study group or connect with your colleagues at a recurring scheduled time. Before joining a meeting, you can change your background or apply visual effects”, they indicated from the platform.

It may interest you: What is happening on Tinder and Bumble so that their users have taken security measures

Additionally, during the meeting, you can also use the meeting chat and subtitles to learn more ways to participate. They are also launching live sharing for Google Meet which allows all participants to interact with the content being shared.

“Whether you are watching videos on Youtubeselecting a playlist on Spotify, taking turns while playing an icebreaker activity, everyone can join in on the action.

Meet is available free to everyone at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android. “If you don’t have a free Google account, it only takes a minute to create one with your personal or work email address of your choice.”