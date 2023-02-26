Oppo Find N2 Flip: external screen features will be unlocked soon

- Advertisement -

If Oppo Find N2 Flip has bewitched you but you are still not completely convinced, we have excellent news for you. We could verify how Oppo is working on an update that can unlock the functionality of the external display.

One of the current limitations of this foldable are the few options available on the large external screen. With the next update, currently in internal testing, you will be able to use many more applications. In theory “everything” should be unlocked, giving ample room for customization, but at the moment we cannot give you certain confirmations.

This is still wonderful news as such the smartphone could be used when closed to reply to messages, send voicemails, see chats on the fly without necessarily having to open it. From this point of view, it would be the first compact leaflet with a “flip” form factor to allow almost complete use of the product when closed.

Waiting to know more details, we leave you with our complete review.