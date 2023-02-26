5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeReviewsOppo Find N2 Flip: external screen features will be unlocked soon

Oppo Find N2 Flip: external screen features will be unlocked soon

Android

Published on

By Abraham
oppo find n2 flip: external screen features will be unlocked
oppo find n2 flip: external screen features will be unlocked
- Advertisement -

If Oppo Find N2 Flip has bewitched you but you are still not completely convinced, we have excellent news for you. We could verify how Oppo is working on an update that can unlock the functionality of the external display.

One of the current limitations of this foldable are the few options available on the large external screen. With the next update, currently in internal testing, you will be able to use many more applications. In theory “everything” should be unlocked, giving ample room for customization, but at the moment we cannot give you certain confirmations.

This is still wonderful news as such the smartphone could be used when closed to reply to messages, send voicemails, see chats on the fly without necessarily having to open it. From this point of view, it would be the first compact leaflet with a “flip” form factor to allow almost complete use of the product when closed.

- Advertisement -

Waiting to know more details, we leave you with our complete review.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Phone Reviews

Oppo like the best: 4 versions of Android and 5 years of patches on some tops since 2023

oppo like OnePlus, from 2023 onwards some top of the range will guarantee 4...
Latest news

Why Californians should watch Biden’s State of the Union

McCarthy will sit beside Vice President Kamala Harris on the dais at the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.