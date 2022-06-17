vivo x80 pro + with snapdragon 8+ gen 1 and some news for the camera

In the past few hours, the new has also arrived in Europe Vivo X80 Pro, the top of the range of the Chinese company that focuses on a photographic sector of the highest level. But the world of rumors never stops, so while we still wait to be able to review it we return to talk about the Pro + variantwhich should introduce some interesting news under the body.

VIVO X80 PRO +: THE NEW SOC QUALCOMM AT THE HEART OF THE NOISE

Indeed, the latest rumors suggest that Vivo X80 Pro + it could be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the latest chip from Qualcomm that introduces a negligible performance improvement – about 10% as far as the CPU is concerned -, while the 30% reduction in consumption is much more appreciable. allowed by the new version of the SoC.

In addition to this, the Plus version could also introduce some improvements on the photographic front, going to propose a series of sensors much more performing than those present on the current model. No news regarding the main cam and the wide angle – which remain respectively 50 and 48 MP – while you could switch to two additional 50 MP modules (Samsung JN1 and JN2) as regards the sensors dedicated to 2x and 5x tele cameras. On the Vivo X80 Pro these are handled by two 12 and 8 MP sensors.

In short, a few new but very interesting news, which could make a smartphone even more complete that already in the current version presents itself without too many weaknesses, at least on the hardware front. Vivo X80 Pro + could arrive during the month of October, but it is not yet known in which markets.