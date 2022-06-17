nothing phone (1) unveiled with photos and videos

Nothing Phone (1) returns to the spotlight with a series of real photos And video. Carl Pei’s company does not seem willing to keep its first smartphone secret: not only has it begun to reveal it with a series of teaser images published on Twitter, but it has also organized a press event in Basel (Switzerland) which allowed a small number of participants to see the product live. A propitious opportunity to acquire material that was immediately shared on the Net while there is less than a month to go before the presentation (12 July).

We start with the two videos published on the YouTube channel of Rafael Zeier and Das Kann Was. It is not yet possible to touch the device, closed under the display case during the presentation, but you can take a deeper look at the design. The rear stands out in particular transparent with various integrated LEDs – see those around the camera module, at the top and at the bottom of the back cover. It is not yet clear how they will be used; the first useful and not only aesthetic use that comes to mind is the one related to the management of notifications.

The LEDs are displayed in two other videos shared by Lorenz Keller (in this case it seems that they are activated in time to the music):

Other obtainable elements from this first preview smartphone include:

metal side frame

power button on the right side

volume keys on the left side

USB-C port on the bottom edge, which also houses the speaker grille and microphone

dual rear camera

In addition to the photo shown at the beginning, another highlights the rear camera module even more by showing the protrusion of the double lens:

The front of the smartphone is not yet revealed for now, but it is safe to assume that the company will continue to reveal further details on the device even before the official debut.