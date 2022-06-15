The best Vivo mobile arrives in Spain multiplying cameras and price: the Vivo X80 Pro is now official

Vivo’s most advanced mobile touches European lands, bringing all the power of Qualcomm under the casing and a set of cameras that aspire to dominate the mobile landscape: The Vivo X80 Pro is already official in Spain. A beast at a price in line with the benefits it promises.

Choosing a smartphone with the maximum in power and photography is increasingly difficult, all brands put effort into these two key areas when it comes to standing out in the highest range. The camera features of the “top” Samsung are recognizable, also those of Apple, Sony or OPPO, for example. And there is another brand that has gradually built an image of a top-class mobile camera and smartphone. Right where the new Vivo X80 Pro points.

The most of the most at a price that touches the limits

Just take a deep look at the specification sheet of the Vivo X80 Pro to discover the care for the top-level features that the brand has put on top. It does not dispense with anything: from its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to the impressive AMOLED LTPO screen with refresh rate up to 120 Hz: the mobile seeks to dazzle. And he gets it.

WQHD+ resolution with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1mHz to 120mHz, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen that boasts a large size to make unlocking (or launching applications) easier, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a design full of curves that is finished off with a combination of colors and materials high level, the maximum in connectivity… There is no doubt, the Vivo X80 Pro aims high. Much.

The specialization in photography comes with a quad sensor that boasts multiplicity to offer superior capture in any scene. 50-megapixel main, a 48-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel camera dedicated to portraits (and very bright), a telephoto lens with a periscopic lens of up to 5x… The numbers are as loose as its price.

Yes, let’s talk about price. Since it belongs to the range more premiumthis mobile exceeds any limit that Vivo had until now in its catalog: the X80 Pro amounts to 1,199 euros. It’s not exactly cheap, but it does offer everything you could want in a top-of-the-line smartphone. It will begin to be distributed from next July 1.

Technical sheet of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro