Ukrainian refugee resource centre to open in warehouse of Vicar Street

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The owner of Vicar Street, along with the Irish Red Cross and a Ukrainian volunteer group, is setting up a refugee resource centre in the iconic music venue.

It will set up in the loading bay warehouse and will be open to all refugees that fled the war in Ukraine.

The 8,000 square foot space will become a meeting area for Ukrainians in Dublin where they can gather to learn English, use computers and access basic essentials.

The centre will also be used to give out food, clothing and other items.

Vicar Street’s owner, Harry Crosbie has put out an appeal to development companies and property agencies to loan the centre a project manager for its first month.

He is allowing the property to be used up until September free of charge with a second space within the theatre being offered for fundraising events.

Harry said: ““The Loading Bay is an area used by the bands that play here to store and set up their equipment before shows so I’d like to thank all the artists who perform at the venue as well as Peter Aiken and all our staff who help make this possible.”

The Head of Fundraising for the Irish Red Cross thanked him for his kind gesture with steps now being taken to get the warehouse ready for action.

He said: “We’re very grateful to Harry for this most generous offer and we will be supporting this new centre with some of the donations given by the Irish public.

“Next steps involve the warehouse being cleaned out, painted and fully carpeted to make the space habitable, safe and welcoming for Ukraine individuals, families and children and additional amenities will include a row of canvas tents to be set up within the warehouse space to provide private meeting rooms and a degree of separation for various activities.

“A Planning and Coordination Committee of 4-6 people including local Ukrainian volunteers will be established and a Lead Coordinator will be identified on as soon as possible.”

