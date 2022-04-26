MobileAndroidTech News

Juphy 2.0, to group all comments and conversations from all social networks, chats and emails

By: Brian Adam

If you have a business, you will surely receive comments from Facebook, Instagram, opinions from Google, some WhatsApp, Messenger, emails, comments on YouTube… you have to be constantly jumping from one to another so as not to miss anything, since customers may want start a conversation from several different platforms.

It is true that Meta has managed to group Instagram and Facebook conversations in one place, but there are still many other platforms, and for small work teams, or without time to constantly see notifications, this can be a problem.

That is why Juphy was born some time ago, to group conversations on a single platform, and now they release version 2.0 with many new features:

– We can now track, manage and reply to Instagram direct messages
– We can see Facebook and Instagram ad comments in real time.
– We can see the comments of Facebook groups.
– It is possible to connect several Gmail accounts and personalized email (SMTP and IMAP), to answer emails from there.
– We can respond as DM to comments on Facebook.
– We have more than 24 hours to respond to Facebook messages.
– Automatically archives our own tweets so there is no need to filter them.
– We can see the comments in the threads directly in our dashboard to take faster action.
– We can see which team member replied to which comment in your connected account.
– Juphy IOS and Android mobile apps are now in public BETA.

The idea remains to make it easy for customer support teams to work together in a single shared inbox, that we can quickly respond to comments, direct messages, ad comments, reviews, and more in real time on a single dashboard, using tickets. to organize, categorize and prioritize messages, and search for specific clients or topics to quickly locate a message on social platforms.

You have the details, with prices per user, at juphy.com.

