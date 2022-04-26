Do not miss the best free games to play with Alexa as a family

Voice assistants have been with us for some time now, and since then they have made our lives much easier. One of the most prominent is Alexa, which is capable of playing us a song or searching for something on the Internet, for example, but Did you know that it also allows us to play all kinds of games with our family?

You may have been using Alexa at home for some time, but you really don't know many of its functions. Amazon's voice assistant has a series of apps of all kinds called Skills, downloadable through the Amazon page. The platform even offers us the possibility of creating our own Skill through a process that is not complicated at all. If you are looking for games to enjoy with your family, we will tell you how you can install them and what are the best options available. How to install games on your device with Alexa As we said a little above, to be able to enjoy the games through Alexa, the first thing we will need is to install them on our device. The process for this is really simple, and for this we only have to follow the following steps: First we must access the Skills page within Amazon It is very important that we first log in with our account.

We will click on the button « Games and curiosities «

« We will search and select the game we want

Once inside the game file, we will click on «Activate« This is the Skills page for Alexa.

When we do all this process, we will only have to say “Alexa, open (game name)” and we can start playing. Keep in mind that not all games will have the same settings and play options.

Best games with Alexa to enjoy with the family

Amazon’s voice assistant offers an extensive list of games, perfect to enjoy with family or friends. Most are quite simple, but we should not ignore them for that. We leave you with a selection of the best options available.

akinator

Akinator is a game that has been available for free for several years now, both on browsers and mobile phones, and now also on Alexa. It is one of the most amazing games that you will find within this list, and possibly one of the most striking.

The protagonist of Akinator is a genius who presumes to know everything, and he is not very far off the mark. We will have to think of a person, and through various questions the genius will try to guess who it is.

animal game

Very similar to Akinator, but this time it will be focused only on animals. Thanks to Animal game we can play with the little ones to have Alexa guess the animal we have chosen.

Alexa has a database of more than 300 animals, so she can guess whatever we think. It also has many curious facts about themso it is also a didactic game.

Trivial Pursuit

A classic of family gatherings, and that now we can enjoy without having a board with Alexa. There is little that we do not know about this board game, which will lead us to test our knowledge in all kinds of questions.

If you have younger children at home, the game is adapted to the age of the participants, so they will have no problem getting the questions right. An essential that cannot be missing with your Amazon Alexa.

guess the movie

If you like the idea of ​​battling it out with other family members, but prefer to focus on the movies, Guess the Movie is the Skill you’ve been looking for. Through snippets of movie dialoguewe will have to remember and try to guess which movie they belong to.

We will have three attempts to guess what movie it is., and if we don’t get it, it will go to the next contestant. We will have the option to even ask for a clue or for Alexa to repeat the dialogue again.

Escape Room

Escape rooms have become very popular in recent years. These are activities where, either alone or accompanied, we will have to solve a series of puzzles to be able to leave a room.

Alexa has her own version of Escape Room, and it’s actually quite complete. At the moment, offers 4 different scenariosamong which we can find a jail cell, an office, a car or a garage.

The chair game

We close the list with a classic to which we will all have played at least once in our life. When we tell Alexa to start the game, the music will start playing and we will have to walk around the chairs while it plays (the number of chairs will always be one less than the number of players).

When the music stops we will have to “fight” to sit down in one of the available chairs, and the one who does not get it will be eliminated. Each round, one player and one chair will be eliminated, until only two players and one chair remain for the final duel.