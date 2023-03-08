5G News
TWS headphones market is in decline after the boom of recent years

TWS headphones market is in decline after the boom of recent years

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
TWS headphones market is in decline after the boom of recent years
The headphone market has been better. And the current situation is dire, as what was recorded in double-digit growth now has a proportional decrease. In the last quarter of 2022, according to data provided by Canalys, shipments fell 26% to 112.1 million units, with wireless headphones down 36%.

In the case of True Wireless Stereo (TWS), which until today have been the industry’s driving force, the scenario is -23% and 79.5 million units sold worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2022. In relation to 2022 as a whole , the drop was 2% in shipments, with 287.7 million units shipped.

Regionally, only EMEA and North America countries managed to remain practically stable (Image: Reproduction / HdBlog)

In terms of branding, Apple continues to be the leader, even recording a year-on-year contraction of 30 percentage points, influenced by the strong performance of Cupertino-based devices (including Beats-branded products) in the last quarter of 2021.

The second-generation AirPods Pro, announced in September, alone account for 63% of the company’s shipments of this type of product. Throughout 2022, the Apple sold 91.4 million TWS devicesholding 31.8% of the market share and containing the drop in shipments to -1%.

Quarterly data (Q4 2022) for TWS audio device shipments (Image: Playback/HdBlog)

Samsung (along with JBL and other brands that refer to the subsidiary Harman) is in second place and in the fourth quarter of 2022 it recorded a contraction of 24%. Compared to the full year, -10%, it was more restrained and shipped 25.6 million units in 12 months with a market share of 8.9% (7.5% in 4Q).

Thirdly, Xiaomi had shipments reduced by 49% in the last quarter and by 34% for the whole of 2022. The share is 5.3% (4.4% in the last three months of the year).

In fourth place is the Indian boAt, which even with a disappointing fourth quarter with a contraction of 15% manages to close the year with a total of +52% and a market share of 4.4%. Behind him, Skullcandy (-15% in 2022) surpassed in the last quarter by Oppo, which recorded an 11% increase in shipments and gained 3% share (it was 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021).

Annual data for shipments of TWS audio devices (Image: Reproduction / HdBlog)
Canalys also analyzed the market trend by price range. In the case of TWS devices that cost between 200 and 299 dollars, there was a 44% increase in units sold, thanks mainly to the second generation AirPods Pro. It is also worth noting that the cheapest products, with a sale price of less than US$100, represent 53.1% of total shipments, compared to 48% a year ago.

Finally, the market analysis firm estimates that there will be a 5% drop for the audio market in 2023, a contraction that will be capped at 2% as far as TWS products are concerned.

