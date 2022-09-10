macOS Ventura Beta 7 is now available for developers

The beta 7 version of is to a few days after Apple announced the new iPhones. It is worth remembering that the new apple system is scheduled to arrive in October. That said, should bring some interesting additions to its users. One is the ability to start a Facetime video call using your iMac and switch devices without losing your connection. Another novelty comes in the system browser, Safari, which now allows sharing tabs with friends to make the desktop more dynamic.

The current system used by the manufacturer is Monterrey, which has already received updates with public versions released in August. Now, the company is preparing to implement Ventura on its devices. This, in turn, will keep the ecosystem active as the software must talk to iOS 16, WatchOS 9, tvOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The beta version has the serial number 22A5342f and in addition to the aforementioned news, it also brings a feature called Stage Manager, which until then was only available for iPad. In this sense, the idea is to make the organization of the workflow simpler, managing the windows and open applications.




