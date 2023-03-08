POCO X5 and X5 Pro will be launched in Brazil on March 15 in an online event

The POCO X5 and X5 Pro phones had their confirmed releases by the manufacturer. At first, the announcement was made on the Xiaomi subsidiary’s social networks, with an art that shows when the event dedicated to the devices that had a global announcement in January will take place. That said, they will officially arrive on the day March, 15. With some excitement, the brand called the model the “King of intermediaries”. The event, finally, will be held online and will have start at 1 pm. It is worth remembering that the Pro variant was approved in Europe recently, along with its charger with a power of 67W.

POCO X5

Between the two cell phones, this is the more affordable model. It features Snapdragon 695 platform, plus options with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The screen, in turn, is 6.67 inches AMOLED with Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera is 48MP along with a 2MP Macro and an 8MP Wide. The front has 13MP. The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and the product supports 33W fast charging. It will arrive running MIUI 14 based on Android 12. The value, however, has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer, but it is being sold in the European market initially for 249 euros (BRL 1,358 in direct conversion).

POCO X5 Pro

As for the Pro variant, it should arrive with Snapdragon 778G and versions with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The screen is also AMOLED with 6.67 "and support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Likewise, the cell phone's panel supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. The cameras also have specs that draw attention, as the main lens has 108MP. It comes with two auxiliaries: a 2MP macro and an 8MP ultra-wide. The camera responsible for selfies has 16MP. Its initial value in Europe is 349 euros (BRL 1,904).