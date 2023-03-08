Web version of Google Translate now translates images

Google Translate has gained a new feature for its web interface and now it is also possible to translate images. The new tool joins text, document and website translation capabilities. The company announced the feature in the Google Translate support community. Until now, it was possible to use Google Lens to translate text in images on the web, but this was only available for online photos. You can now upload files that are stored locally on your computer.

The new Images option is located at the top. You have to click the button and choose a file because, until now, there is no support for dragging and dropping directly into the browser window. - Advertisement - Once loaded, you can select the language you want to convert the text in the image to. There is also the option to copy or download the translated text to your PC. You must enable the Show original toggle to view the original and translated text in the image side by side. Tesla skimps on the USB connectors in its cars

In the mobile app, the process of translating images on the web using Google Translate continues. You can listen to the translated text or manually select and copy a specific portion of the translated text from the image — and so far this is not available on the web version. This new feature in Translator comes amid an attempt by Google to make image translation easier and faster in Chrome. Google Translate image translation on the web can be especially useful when mobile device access is limited.

