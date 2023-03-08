5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWeb version of Google Translate now translates images

Web version of Google Translate now translates images

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Web version of Google Translate now translates images
1678284060 web version of google translate now translates images.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google Translate has gained a new feature for its web interface and now it is also possible to translate images. The new tool joins text, document and website translation capabilities.

The company announced the feature in the Google Translate support community. Until now, it was possible to use Google Lens to translate text in images on the web, but this was only available for online photos. You can now upload files that are stored locally on your computer.

Screenshot shows translation of images on Google Translate from English to Spanish (Image: Reproduction / Android Police)

The new Images option is located at the top. You have to click the button and choose a file because, until now, there is no support for dragging and dropping directly into the browser window.

- Advertisement -

Once loaded, you can select the language you want to convert the text in the image to. There is also the option to copy or download the translated text to your PC. You must enable the Show original toggle to view the original and translated text in the image side by side.

Tesla skimps on the USB connectors in its cars

Google Translate options updated in Europe (Image: Reproduction)

In the mobile app, the process of translating images on the web using Google Translate continues. You can listen to the translated text or manually select and copy a specific portion of the translated text from the image — and so far this is not available on the web version.

This new feature in Translator comes amid an attempt by Google to make image translation easier and faster in Chrome. Google Translate image translation on the web can be especially useful when mobile device access is limited.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Daughter’s handwritten song performed by musicians after mom’s TikTok

Comment on this storyCommentOlive Wallace didn’t want to do her homework, so she practiced...
Game Reviews

Project Zero Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Review: Ancient horror on PS5

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse lands on the current generation with a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.