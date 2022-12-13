Twitter will remove the blue badge from old verified accounts in the coming months

Elon Musk has not only officially launched the Twitter Blue subscription, but has also made it clear that the old blue checkmarks will soon be gone from profiles.

Let’s remember that Twitter has many changes on the way, and many others that have not yet defined its course.

Elon Musk Will Remove Blue Checkmarks Soon

In a previous article, we told you all the news that Twitter Blue subscriptions bring. In addition to the premium features that subscribers will enjoy, the verification badges that Elon Musk proposes are finally starting to order.

Including the new gold badge being tested with Twitter Blue for Business, which is dedicated to business profiles. And on the other hand, Elon Musk has let it be known what will happen to the checkmarks that remain with the old system, and that still show up on user profiles:

In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way they were delivered was corrupt and meaningless.

Yes, true to form, Musk has let it be known that the check marks of a lifetime will stop showing on profiles shortly. And although you can still see them in some profiles, you will notice that if you click on the badge you will get this message: «This verified account is old. It may or may not be relevant.

Remember that previously the messages that were displayed were of this style:

This account is verified because it is notorious in the government, news, entertainment, or other designated category.

And also, a link is included that summarizes the current landscape of Twitter with respect to the blue badges. So you’ll see the explanation is that if you see a blue badge it’s because the account has an active Twitter Blue subscription or because the account was verified under the old system.

And without forgetting that in the case of accounts with a Twitter Blue subscription, you will see a message like “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue”.