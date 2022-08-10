Recensione vivo X80 Pro: probabilmente il miglior camera phone Android del 2022

- Advertisement -

When last June I had the opportunity to touch the X80 Pro firsthand, during the event organized in Berlin for the European launch, I immediately understood that vivo had really hit the mark, creating a top of the range that is excellent in all respects. of sight.

What convinced me was not only the quality perceived by the classic “first contact”, the one that gives you the feelings about design, materials and construction quality, but above all the path I took in the Zeiss-Großplanetarium , the location chosen when I live in Berlin, which immediately made it possible to understand the great work that had been done especially from a photographic point of view, an aspect that has now assumed a central role in the use of a smart for creating and sharing content.

From Berlin I returned to Rome with the vivo X80 Pro in my hands and since then I have spent over a month in his company, a time that has allowed me not only to confirm all the first sensations, but also to convince myself even more that this is certainly one of the best smartphones currently on the market.

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING QUALITY

As for design and build quality, I can only confirm my first sensations: very elegant in this Cosmic Black color, with a sandblasted Fluorite AG and ceramic texture, bright in the light, but definitely smooth to the touch, an imposing island on the back , with mirrored surface, which houses the circular photographic module, the periscope camera and the LED flash, and a thin metal profile perfectly joined to the front and rear glasses which have slightly curved edges.

The rear surface, as mentioned, is decidedly smooth, which makes the vivo X80 Pro very slippery and impractical to use with one hand also considering its dimensions (164.57 × 75.3 × 9.10mm) and weight. about 219 grams, not a few. Fortunately, in the rich equipment there is also a plastic cover with a leather effect that mainly covers the back, improving ergonomics but leaving the design almost completely unchanged.

On the right side there are the power button and those for adjusting the volume. Both the top and the bottom, where we find the USB-C port, the main speaker and the drawer for the dual SIM card (no microSD), are flat. The top one has a plastic insert probably needed for positioning the antennas. The vivo X80 Pro is also water and dust resistant with IP68 certification.

Let’s start with the hardware features. The live panel used for this X80 Pro is a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 LTPO made by Samsung with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels with a density of 517ppi and with a variable refresh rate from a minimum of 1Hz to a maximum of 120 Hz , depending on the content shown. The touch sampling rate, the responsiveness to the touch, is 300 Hz, which is particularly appreciable when using the smartphone to play, with always precise touches and an immediate response.

The panel has a native 10bit color depth, supports HDR10 + and can reach a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Through the settings we can reduce the resolution to 2400 x 1080 pixels, activate a visual optimization to make the colors more vivid (HDR) when playing streaming content (only Netflix and YouTube at the moment), set a fixed refresh rate to 60Hz or 120Hz, and choose between a “standard” (generally accurate for DCI-P3), “professional” (more accurate for sRGB), and “bright” (expanding gamut beyond the P3 space) color calibration. Regardless of the mode chosen, we can adjust the temperature of the display, except when we choose eye protection.

Upon visual examination, this panel proves to be excellent from all points of view , always offering accurate colors and high visibility, even in direct sunlight, also thanks to an effective oleophobic and anti-reflective treatment of the front glass. The brightness sensor works very well, always managing to quickly adjust the lighting according to the ambient light conditions. No problem also with regard to the proximity sensor.

A VERY FAST IMPRESSION READER

In the display is also a 3D fingerprint reader with ultrasound technology that also offers a reading area 11.1 times larger (20x30mm2) than traditional in-display optical fingerprint sensors. The area can also be used to unlock the device by directly accessing some favorite apps.

In addition to extreme accuracy, this reader allows a secure unlocking in just 0.2 seconds, practically instantaneous. To be very fast is not only the unlocking but also the initial registration of the fingerprints. Moreover, thanks to the large reading area, for greater security, the sensor also supports the reading of two fingerprints at the same time which can be used for banking, messaging and social apps.

The vivo X80 Pro is based on Android 12 with Funtouch 12 user interface . At the time of writing, the security patches are up to date in June 2022. vivo has promised three major Android updates and three monthly security patches.

The Funtouch 12 interface is both personalized and customizable but always remains very pleasant to use. vivo has added tons of functional improvements to stock Android, including a three-finger swipe up gesture to quickly enter multi-window mode, which is very convenient. Same gesture but on the contrary to take a screenshot, shaking to activate the flashlight, double tap to turn the display on or off and the one-handed mode. If you want, you can also choose to press and hold the power key to quickly access the Google Assistant.

There is also the possibility to set different animations for different system actions, the customization of the Always-on-display and an Ultra-Game mode that allows you to optimize resources when starting a game. No problem for viewing streaming content in high quality. vivo X80 Pro has in fact the Widevine L1 type certification which ensures the highest level of protection.

In general, I have not encountered any problems when using the vivo X80 Pro which has always proved to be very quick and pleasant to use. Only note on the background app management system, which I initially found a bit too aggressive, which caused delays in receiving some notifications. Using the appropriate function in the battery settings I was able to choose the behavior to keep with certain applications.

display : 6,78″ QHD (3200 x 1440 pixel) curvo, AMOLED E5 LTPO, refresh rate variabile 1-120Hz, MEMC, luminosità massima 1500 nits, HDR10+, vetro SCHOTT Xensation Up.

: 6,78″ QHD (3200 x 1440 pixel) curvo, AMOLED E5 LTPO, refresh rate variabile 1-120Hz, MEMC, luminosità massima 1500 nits, HDR10+, vetro SCHOTT Xensation Up. processore : Snapdragon 8 gen 1, octa-core, GPU Adreno 730, 4nm,

: Snapdragon 8 gen 1, octa-core, GPU Adreno 730, 4nm, core: Kryo 780, 1*X2(3.0GHz) 3*A710(2.5GHz) 4*A510(1.8GHz)

memory : RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

camera : rear: 50MP with 1 / 1.3 “Samsung GNV sensor, f / 1.57 aperture optics, OIS, 1G + 6P Lens 48MP with Sony IMX598 sensor, ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 6P Lens 12MP with Sony IMX663 sensor, 50mm portrait lens, lens with f / 1.85 aperture, gimbal 8MP, periscope optics, OIS, 5X optical zoom, f / 3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom led flash, laser autofocus, Zeiss anti-reflective coating, Zeiss optics, V1 + chip front: 32MP, lens with f / 2.45 aperture, 80 °, 1 / 2.8 “, 0.8μm

video recording: MP4 up to 4K @ 60fps, 8K @ 30fps

fingerprint sensor : integrated into the display, ultrasonic

audio : CS43131 Hi-Fi Chip, Dual Stereo Speaker, Hi-Res Audio

: CS43131 Hi-Fi Chip, Dual Stereo Speaker, Hi-Res Audio operating system : Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

connettività : Dual Nano SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2,4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 nella variante con soc Dimensity), NFC, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, DP display output, USB On-The-Go (OTG).

: Dual Nano SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2,4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 nella variante con soc Dimensity), NFC, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, DP display output, USB On-The-Go (OTG). battery : 4,700 mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W (TÜV Rheinland Fast Charge Certification)

dimensions and weight : 164,57×75,3×9,10mm 219 grams

other : IP68 certification,

colore: Cosmic Black

Cosmic Black SAR values: head: 0.98 W / kg, body: 1.09 W / kg, limbs: 3.04 W / kg EXPERIENCE OF USE Definitely top technical data sheet for this vivo X80 Pro which integrates a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a powerful and reliable SoC, supported by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The classic benchmarks all offered results in line (or better in some cases) with other top of the range based on this processor. But it is certainly in everyday use that I particularly appreciated this smartphone. The X80 Pro has in fact always proved to be very fluid and responsive in any context of use. Performance, games, multitasking, launching apps and using the camera have never shown uncertainties or drops during intense use and also the temperatures have never been particularly high thanks also to the cooling system with vapor chamber that covers an extended area of ​​the device. As for gaming, on the X80 Pro there is also an X-axis Linear motor, supported by an algorithm developed in vivo, which guarantees a silent but powerful vibration and with a very fast response time. A “downside” could be the 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space that cannot be expanded. While this is a sufficient amount for most users, it could be a limitation especially for those who like to take a lot of photos and record videos at high resolutions. The availability in Europe of a version with 512GB would also have been appreciated. AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE The battery is 4700mAh with support for 80W FlashCharge fast charging, via the supplied battery charger, and 50W FlashCharge Wireless (in this case it is sold separately). Full recharging takes about 36 minutes. In these days of testing I managed to reach an average of 6/7 hours of active display with GPS navigation, streaming and gaming. A satisfying result. AUDIO E MULTIMEDIALITA’ The dual stereo speaker, for the first time on a vivo X Series device in Europe, is able to offer excellent audio quality, with a good perception of low tones and high frequencies without distortion. The audio via the ear capsule is also clean and has a fairly high volume. No problems encountered when recording voice messages on the most popular messaging platforms. TELEPHONE PART AND CONNECTIVITY The vivo X80 Pro has a removable slot that can accommodate two nano SIMs with intelligent switching based on the state of the network. Unfortunately, eSIM support is missing. Through settings we can choose the default SIM for calls and data connectivity. 5G SA / NSA networks with adaptive power saving are supported which allows you to choose apps for which we want the 5G network to always be used unlike others that will go into 4G when data services are not needed. In general, the signal reception is always excellent as well as Bluetooth and WiFi. Do not miss the NFC support that allows the use of the smartphone for contactless payments. The operation of GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope is also excellent. TOP CAMERA vivo X80 Pro integrates a front camera with 32 MP S5KGD2 Tetrapixel sensor and a rear system consisting of four cameras: the main 50 MP with GNV Ultra-sensing sensor , able to optimize reflections and reduce diffused light thanks to a high transmittance glass lens, and optical image stabilization system (OIS) with Active Centering technology; a 48 MP wide-angle camera with Sony IMX598 sensor and a 114-degree field of view, an 8 MP periscope with SK hynix Hi-847 sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX663 sensor and Gimbal stabilization. On the hardware side, to ensure a high quality rendering , all the lenses of the X80 Pro cameras are equipped with the ZEISS T * coating which improves light transmission and helps reduce reflections such as flare and ghosting. The V1 + imaging chip, an evolution of the V1 launched in September last year, includes among its innovations an AI Video Enhancement system that automatically identifies the correct mode to obtain the highest quality in any light condition. Also different are the photographic features developed in collaboration with ZEISS, with which vivo entered into a strategic partnership in 2020. Among these, ZEISS Cinematic and ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh creates an oval blur in 2.39: 1 cinema format, visually recreating the effect of the lenses anamorphic cinematic. Through settings you can also choose the normal bokeh video effect. To improve night shots, however, there is the ZEISS Superb Night Camera function . X80 Pro also supports XDR Photo, a feature that improves the photographic rendering of the display and enhances the HDR effect by optimizing lighting, contrasts and tones to better reflect what the human eye sees. Natural Color ZEISS reproduces natural colors and automatically optimizes both exposure and white balance, allowing the image to best recreate what the human eye perceives. The Camera Panning feature,finally, thanks to the vertical tracking technology, it captures the object in real time in a clear way while the algorithm separates it accurately from the background creating a particular motion bokeh effect. The camera interface, despite being very simple and intuitive, has many additional features. The main modes are arranged in a carousel selector that ends on the right with “other” that contains additional shooting modes including slow-moton, starry sky, super moon, time lapse, documents, long exposure and panorama. There is also a Pro mode that offers maximum freedom in adjusting focus, white balance, shutter speed, ISO and exposure, on all four cameras. RAW format can also be saved in this mode . BUT HOW DOES IT SHOOT? Hardware, acronyms and technicalities aside, which could only end up confusing ideas, this vivo X80 Pro has in my opinion one of the best photographic compartments on a smartphone. Apart from my examination, in the next few days we will publish a focus on the photographic sector with particular attention to the so-called “astrophotography” in which X80 Pro has really amazed us (a taste in the next gallery). As for the photos, those captured via the main sensor offer the best quality ever, both in terms of colors and lighting, especially using HDR to balance the shadow areas in scenes with greater contrasts. Even with the other sensors, however, you always get excellent photos, with a good amount of contrast and lots of detail. ZEISS color mode adds a warmer tone. Excellent 2x optical zoom offered by the 12 megapixel telephoto lens while the 5x periscope greatly increases the levels of sharpness, sometimes aggressively. Going beyond 5x the quality quickly begins to decline resulting in shots lacking in detail and with many artifacts. Even in the most difficult lighting conditions, the X80 Pro has always stood up to its best especially when there are some light sources that help add some depth to an image or when we use a tripod. The Samsung GNV sensor, thanks also to the excellent stabilization, allows you to capture blur-free, well exposed and very natural photos. Excellent results also for the portrait mode that manages to better separate the main subject from the background. Overall, the camera system of this vivo X80 Pro convinced me a lot especially with regard to the classic point and shoot. We take out the smartphone, activate the camera, shoot and in most conditions, even without touching any additional settings or options, we will get a high quality photo. vivo X80 Pro is capable of recording video with resolution up to 8K , but the best results will be in HD and 4K. The strong point of the videos is definitely the stabilization, always excellent with any lens. For the more creative there are cinematic mode and different LUTs to change colors and atmospheres. IN CONCLUSION In conclusion, what struck me about this vivo X80 Pro? Everything and it was difficult to find any aspect to mention in the “cons” while I had to omit something in the “pros” to avoid it becoming a long list. vivo X80 Pro is certainly one of the best Android smartphones currently on the market, especially from a photographic point of view. The list price could have been a “against” but is still in line with that of its direct competitors. Added value is the exclusive package of services offered by vivo for this device which includes pick-up service , free video assistance and the repair or replacement of the damaged screen in the first 6 months following the purchase. PHOTOGRAPHIC QUALITY MULTIMEDIA (AUDIO AND DISPLAY) BUILDING QUALITY PERFORMANCE AND AUTONOMY FAST IMPRESSION SENSOR ERGONOMICS QUALITY PERISCOPIC ZOOM MORE THAN 5x NO eSIM FINAL VOTE: 9 vivo X80 Pro 5G Smartphone, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM, 50 MP ZEISS, Android 12 Mobile Phone, 6.78 Inch AMOLED Display 4700 mAh Battery, 80 W Dual SIM FlashCharge Mobile Phones 1299 1169 € WITH COUPON The discount of 130 euros is applied to the cart by selecting ” Apply coupon 130 € “.