surreal! PC version of Returnal requires 32GB of RAM in recommendations

Update (12/12/2022) – GS

During The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation announced the arrival of Returnal, one of the first PS5 exclusives, to PC. Given that Sony’s gaming division is increasingly committed to expanding its releases beyond consoles, it was only a matter of time before that happened, even more so taking into account all the leaks and rumors that preceded the official announcement. Although many were happy with the news, it seems that you will need a very powerful PC to be able to enjoy the game comfortably. - Advertisement - After the TGA announcement, the game’s Steam page was updated with the minimum and recommended technical specifications, leaving many surprised by the high requirements. See the list of specifications below: Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended SSD Recommended: OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

While most of the specs are up to par for most recent games, the sheer volume of RAM is what really scared the hell out of gamers. To give you an idea of ​​how unusual this is, not even Microsoft Flight Simulator recommends this amount of RAM; the game has a minimum requirement of 8 GB of RAM and recommends 16 GB. Meanwhile, other graphics-demanding PC games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dying Light 2, and A Plague Tale: Requiem don't suggest more than 16GB of RAM. As noted by PC Gamer via a leaked video, Returnal may include support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology and AMD's FSR, ray-tracing for shadows and reflections, as well as unlocked frame rate, which may explain this high demand. of RAM. Given that the game is yet to be released, it is possible that Sony will be able to optimize it further to reduce this RAM requirement. Will your PC be able to handle Returnal?

Update (12/08/2022) – GS

Returnal: PS5 Exclusive Confirmed for PC Release

After much mystery, leaks and even an appearance at a Gamers Developers Conference presentation, the launch of Returnal, one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives, on PC has finally been confirmed. As we know, Sony is investing heavily in porting PlayStation franchises to PC, including great franchises like Uncharted, God of War, Horizon and many others. During The Game Awards 2022, it was confirmed that Returnal will arrive on PC in early 2023, but without an exact date. The announcement was accompanied by a small teaser that highlights the game’s visuals on the new platform, but without many details.

Many players were certainly looking forward to this confirmation and couldn’t wait to test the game. In Returnal, we take on the role of Selene, pilot of a spaceship that crash lands on a mysterious alien planet populated by horrifying and menacing creatures. The problem is that, whenever Selene dies, her journey restarts from scratch, from the moment she is falling, leaving the player to do everything to stay alive and unravel the mystery behind this cycle of restarts. If you want to know what we think of the game, check out our review made on PS5. For now, we can only wait for the official release date and the technical requirements to be able to play.

Original text – 05/26/2022

Returnal appears in the Steam database and should come to PC soon

A new Steam database listing suggests that PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal is coming to PC soon. The roguelike title puts the player in the role of an astronaut who falls on a mysterious planet and finds herself trapped in a cycle. You can check out our review of the game here.

SteamDB registered the presence of a new product in its database with the codename “Oregon”, which would not allow concluding what game it would be.

It appears Returnal is headed to Steam A SteamDB page features tags that accurately describe the game and some text string that mentions the ‘Tower Of Sisyphus’https://t.co/wuFqDwLV7o pic.twitter.com/jrvZf70s1K — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 26, 2022

However, the title is listed as “roguelike”, “sci-fi” and “bullet hell”, but what makes it very clear that Returnal is the terms “Atropos” and “Tower of Sisyphus”, related to the Housemarque game. a source of VCG also shared screenshots of Returnal running on PC with the site, which suggests that the PlayStation 5 exclusive will indeed be getting a port that should go official soon. Returnal was released in April last year for Sony’s new generation console and developed by Finnish studio Housemarque, considered their most ambitious project after decades of 2D arcade games like Super Stardust HD and Sony. Shortly after the title’s release, Housemarque was acquired by Sony.