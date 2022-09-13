HomeTech NewsMobileThis afternoon's App Store problem is now fixed

This afternoon’s App Store problem is now fixed

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
app store.jpg
app store.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple today released iOS 16, in addition to other updates like watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

However, it appears that the company’s servers have hit a bump this afternoon, as Many users have experienced errors in the store-and-android/">App Store when installing app updates.

As many users have reported on social networks, could not install app updates due to an App Store bug. More specifically, the App Store asked users to accept the terms and conditions of the new services. However, when I hit the accept button, random error messages appeared.

- Advertisement -

“Anyone else having problems with the App Store with iOS16? I just updated it but it won’t let me update the applications because it asks me to accept some terms, but when I accept, it throws me an error and I should try again later,» a user claimed On twitter.

Vodafone takes your mobile number to the Amazon Echo with Alexa
  • TAGS

The problem not only affected those who had just installed iOS 16, but also devices running older versions of iOS. Even some Mac users couldn’t update apps from the App Store.

According to Apple’s System Status webpage, the issue is now resolved, so you should no longer have any issues with your device.

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

If your iPhone is stolen, don’t fall for this thieves’ deception

Thanks to the Activation Lock functionality, your devices are locked so that they can...
Mobile

iOS 16 arrives today: These are the 10 main novelties

Apple has everything ready to release iOS 16 in a few hours. iOS 16...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.