iPhone 14: the purchase in installments also arrives at WindTre and Fastweb Mobile

After having seen the price lists of TIM and Iliad, today we take a look at the proposals of WindTre and Mobile regarding the purchase in of the new 14.

Both operators propose formulas from 24 or 30 months that allow you to save something on Apple’s official list prices, both on those of the basic iPhone 14, and on the prices of the Pro variants, also going to offer the customer the possibility to choose a different memory cut from the basic one (at least for Fastweb Mobile). - Advertisement - Below you will find all the details of both proposals, but we remind you that the new iPhones are also available for pre-order on Amazonwhere it is possible to take advantage of the payment in 5 interest-free installments.

Apple iPhone 14
71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm
6.1 inches – 2532×1170 px

Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm
6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px Apple iPhone 14 Pro 71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px Click here for the complete comparison »

WINDTRE

FASTWEB MOBILE

WINDTRE

As for the WindTre offers we point out that at the moment the site only shows the prices of the models from 128 GB of all 4 variants of the iPhone 14 (but it is not excluded that models with higher cuts are also proposed). For each of these, the proposed offer allows you to receive even one Discount on the final price paid, which will be lower than the list price of the corresponding iPhone, and all the installment options can be configured in 24 or 30 months. The monthly price shown below is the lowest one proposed by WindTrehence the one to match in 30 months. We also add that the operator also reserves zero advance promotions that can only be requested at physical storeswithout giving details on the price on its official website.

Note: smartphones are not yet bookable on the site, but you can register to receive information on their actual availability

iPhone 14 Advance payment of 129.99 euros And 24.99 euros per month + € 4.99 for activation Total final cost in 30 months: 884.68 euros – List price: 1,029 euros

iPhone 14 Plus Advance payment of € 149.99 And € 28.99 per month + € 4.99 for activation Total final cost in 30 months: 1,024.68 euros – List price: 1,179 euros

iPhone 14 Pro Advance of € 259.99 And 29.99 euros per month + € 4.99 for activation Total final cost in 30 months: 1,164.68 euros – List price: 1,339 euros

iPhone 14 Pro Max Advance payment of 339.99 euros And 34.99 euros per month + € 4.99 for activation Total final cost in 30 months: 1,394.68 euros – List price: 1,489 euros



LINK TO THE WINDTRE WEBSITE

FASTWEB MOBILE

As for Fastweb Mobile, the installment sale of the new iPhone 14 takes place in combination with a SIM which includes unlimited minutes in Italy and to some foreign locations, 100 SMS towards national numbers e 240 GB of 5G traffic at the cost of 7.95 euros per month. The loan is managed by Findomestic e it does not foresee an initial advancewhile the installments can be 24 or 30 according to your needs. We add that the prices shown in the mirror below do not include the monthly cost of the Fastweb Mobile SIM and concern the split into 30 installments.

iPhone 14 128 GB – 33 30 euros per month Total final cost in 30 months: 999 euros – List price: 1,029 euros 256 GB – € 36.97 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,109.1 euros – List price: 1,159 euros

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB – € 37.62 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,128.6 euros – List price: 1,179 euros 256 GB – € 41.97 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,259.1 euros – List price: 1,309 euros

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB – 42.97 euros per month Total final cost in 30 months: € 1,289.1 – List price: 1,339 euros 256 GB – € 47.30 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,419 euros – List price: 1,469 euros 512 GB – € 56.30 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,689 euros – List price: 1,729 euros

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB – € 47.97 per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,439.1 euros – List price: 1,489 euros 256 GB – 52.63 euros per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,578.9 euros – List price: 1,619 euros 512 GB – 60.97 euros per month Total final cost in 30 months: 1,829.1 euros – List price: 1,879 euros



LINK TO THE FASTWEB MOBILE WEBSITE

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) – Light Blue

