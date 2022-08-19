Google Play System receives August update with improvements to the app store and Android

In July, the Play System received the Wallet-branded update and improved Android experiences. Now another update has been released with in various aspects of the system for 2022 for those who have Google Play Services 33.22 and Google Play 31.1 installed. The new version of Google Play System improves app installation and also the Play-as-you-download feature, which allows you to play titles while they are still downloaded.

There are also improvements to payment systems, Play Pass, Play Points and in-store app recommendations, as well as fixes for some bugs and performance improvements. - Advertisement - An interesting novelty is the addition of new screens for System Management and Diagnostics, allowing you to control the services used and check which Play System services are causing problems if something doesn’t behave as expected.

receives-August-update-with-improvements-to-the.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Android Autofill is getting a new interface with this update, support for eMoney cards for users in Japan to make payments, new location and context features for app developers, and visual improvements to Android Help and Google Help. Twitter suspends the Chinese embassy account in the US for a post about Uighurs

Finally, it is worth remembering that the update is being rolled out gradually, which means that it may take some time for it to arrive on your phone. To check if it is already available, go to: Google Play, tap your avatar > Settings > About > Play Store Version > Update Play Store

know more