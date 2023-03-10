Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 lite arrive in Europe: features and prices | Preview

After the launch on the Chinese market last December, Xiaomi has chosen the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to announce the international launch of its new Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, both equipped with a photographic sector created in collaboration with Leica and a Snapdragon processor 8 Gen. 2 by Qualcomm. These versions are also accompanied by the Lite version, ecstatically different, with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz display and 50MP main camera. For the Ultra version we will probably have to wait longer.

XIAOMI 13 THE PHOTOGRAPHIC SECTOR DATA SHEET SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 2 AND 4.500MAH BATTERY

XIAOMI 13 PRO 50MP TRIPLE CAMERA DATA SHEET SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 2 AND 120W FAST CHARGING

XIAOMI 13 LITE DATA SHEET

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

XIAOMI 13

Flat aluminum edges, ultra-thin bezels, and a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio are some of the features that distinguish the design of the new Xiaomi 13 which uses a 6.36 “AMOLED display , also flat and protected by a Gorilla Glass 5, with 2400 X 1080 FHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz one touch sampling rate, P3 gamut support, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+.The typical brightness of this E6 panel is 1200 nits with a peak of 1900 nits.

On the back, made with 2.5D glass, slightly rounded towards the edges, there is a square island that houses the photographic sector engineered in collaboration with Leica. Xiaomi 13 is based on Android 13 with MIUI 14 interface and its dimensions are 152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98mm for a weight of 189 grams. Do not miss the resistance to water and dust with IP68 certification.

THE PHOTOGRAPHIC SECTOR

The main camera has a 1/1.49″ total and 1/1.56″ effective Sony IMX800 sensor with 1.0µm pixels (2.0µm in 4-in-1 Super Pixel mode), LEICA VARIO 7-element wide-angle lens -SUMMICRON 1:1.8-2.2/15-75 ASPH and f/1.8 aperture.

The 3.2x telephoto lens has a 10MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-element lens with a focal length of 75mm, inspired by the iconic Leica 75mm Noctilux-M lens, which minimizes image distortion image creating a natural bokeh effect, perfect for far away. The third sensor is a 12MP with ultra wide-angle optics , f/2.2 aperture, 15mm focal length and a 120° field of view. The Master-lens software system supports a full range of specific focal lengths for portrait photography.

The Leica Authentic Look photographic style preserves true contrast between light and dark areas and ensures accurate white balance in the image. Leica Vibrant Look, on the other hand, makes small adjustments to brightness and saturation to produce sharper shadows and more vibrant colors. The Leica watermark is added to these filters as well as the classic shutter sound.

In Pro mode it is possible to manually adjust various parameters and obtain 10-bit DNG RAW files to which it is possible to apply color profiles created by Adobe. Xiaomi 13 also allows you to capture video in Dolby Vision and 10-bit 4K LOG with HyperOIS.

The front camera is a 32MP with 1.4µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and an 89.6° field of view. This sensor supports Dynamic Framing (0.8x, 1x), night mode, portrait mode and HDR.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a 4nm

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a 4nm Modem : Snapdragon X70 5G

: Snapdragon X70 5G Display : 6.36″ AMOLED E6 with FHD+ resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Sunlight mode, P3 color gamut

Memory : RAM: 8/12GB LPDDR5X storage memory: 256GB UFS 4.0

Camera : Rear: 54/50MP (total/effective) wide angle with 1/1.49 / 1/1.56″ (total/effective) Sony IMX800 sensor, 1.0µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, 7P lens, LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON ASPH, HyperOIS. 12MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture, 125° FOV 10MP telephoto with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens Front: 32MP con pixel da 1.4µm, apertura f/2.0, lente 5P, 89,6° FOV, HDR

Connectivity : 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC, Assisted GPS

Audio : Stereo con Dolby Atmos

: Stereo con Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,500mAh with 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse charging

Dimensions and weight : 152.8mm × 71.5mm × 7.98mm 189 grams

Other : IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front, 2.5D glass back and three color options: Black, White, Flora Green

Operating system : MIUI 14 based on Android 13

SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 2 AND 4.500MAH BATTERY

Xiaomi 13 integrates a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, made by Qualcomm with a 4nm production process, supported by 8/12GB of LPDDR5X type RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage . A 4,642 mm2 vapor chamber heat dissipation system, which covers almost half of the smartphone body, is happy to always keep temperatures under control, avoiding performance degradation and greater comfort during prolonged use.

The modem is the Snapdragon X70 5G (NSA + SA) with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 connectivity with Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) Multi-Link technology which allows network speeds up to 3.6 Gbps with reduced latency. The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 (can be activated via future update), NFC and assisted GPS. The battery is a 4.500mAh with a 67W wired Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge charging system, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging at 10W. A full charge takes about 38 minutes.

XIAOMI 13 PRO

Xiaomi 13 Pro further improves the already excellent characteristics of the “base” model with respect to which it sees the adoption of a design with Gorilla Glass Victus front glass and bio ceramic back with edges that curve laterally up to embrace the thin metal frame.

50MP TRIPLE CAMERA

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a rear photographic compartment, also engineered by Leica, with three 50 MP sensors and LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON aspherical optics covering focal lengths ranging from 14 mm of the ultra wide angle to 75 mm of the telephoto lens passing from 23 mm of the wide angle.

The main camera has a 1″ IMX989 sensor , the same seen on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which offers a wide dynamic range and high light capturing capacity. The sensor has 1.6um pixel size (3.2um in 4-mode). in-1 Super Pixel), f/1.9 aperture, 8P lens and HyperOIS.The 75mm telephoto lens has an f/2.0 aperture , optical stabilizer and a floating design that allows you to get a focal range from 10 cm to infinity The ultra wide-angle lens has an f/2.2 aperture , 6P lens and a 115° field of view.

The front camera is a 32MP with 1.4µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and an 89.6° field of view. This sensor supports Dynamic Framing (0.8x, 1x), night mode, portrait mode and HDR.

In addition to the high capacity of computational photography, Xiaomi 13 Pro also offers faster photo capture speed and Xiaomi ProFocus function to automatically focus on certain moving subjects. In Pro mode it is possible to manually adjust various parameters and obtain 10-bit DNG RAW files to which it is possible to apply color profiles created by Adobe. Xiaomi 13 also allows you to capture video in Dolby Vision and 10-bit 4K LOG with HyperOIS. The Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look photographic styles are also present on the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a 4nm

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a 4nm Modem : Snapdragon X70 5G

: Snapdragon X70 5G Display : 6.73″ AMOLED E6 with WQHD+ resolution, adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Sunlight mode, P3 color gamut

Memory : RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X storage memory: 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

Camera : Rear: 50MP wide angle with 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor, 1.6µm pixel, f/1.9 aperture, 8P lens, LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON ASPH, HyperOIS. 50MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 115° FOV 50MP telephoto with floating sensor, f/2.0, OIS, Front: 32MP con pixel da 1.4µm, apertura f/2.0, lente 5P, 89,6° FOV, HDR

Connectivity : 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC, Assisted GPS

Audio : Stereo con Dolby Atmos

: Stereo con Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,820mAh with 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse charging

Dimensions and weight : 162.9mm × 74.6mm × 8.38mm 229 grams

Other : IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front, 3D bio ceramic back and two color variants: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 2 AND 120W FAST CHARGING

Xiaomi 13 Pro is resistant to water and dust with IP68 certification. The dimensions are 162.9mm × 74.6mm × 8.38mm and the weight is 229 grams. The display is a 6.73″ AMOLED E6 with WQHD+ resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, support for P3 range, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. The typical brightness of this panel is 1200 nits peaking at 1900 nits.

Xiaomi 13 integrates a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , made by Qualcomm with a 4nm production process, supported by 12GB of LPDDR5X type RAM and 256GB / 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The modem is the Snapdragon X70 5G (NSA + SA) with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 connectivity with Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) Multi-Link technology that allows network speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps with reduced latency.

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 (can be activated via future update), NFC and assisted GPS. The battery is a 4.8200mAh with a 120W wired Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge charging system, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging at 10W. A full charge takes about 19 minutes.

XIAOMI 13 LITE

To close the trio of Xiaomi 13 there is also a Lite version which also has a different design from the other two, characterized by a rear rectangular island that integrates the photographic compartment, a display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass and a part glass back that both curve to meet on the metal side profile, and a dual front camera.

The main camera has a 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor with 50MP resolution , 1.0µm pixels (2.0µm in 4-in-1 Super Pixel mode) and wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, 7P lens and an 86° field of view.The second camera has a 1/4″ Sony IMX355 sensor with 8MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and a 119° field of view. The third sensor is a 2MP with macro optics, 3P lens, f/2.4 aperture and an 82° field of view.

On the front, integrated into a pill hole in the display, there is a camera with 1/2.74″ sensor with 0.8µm pixels and 32MP resolution, f/2.4 aperture, 6P lens and a field of view of 100°. The secondary camera has an 8MP sensor and is useful for capturing information on depth of field to obtain more natural bokeh. Xiaomi 13 Lite also offers Dynamic Framing, which intelligently detects the number of people in the frame, automatically adjusting the field of view thus minimizing the distortion of faces.Selfie zoom, Pocket mirror and Xiaomi Selfie Glow functions for creative shots and video calls.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Display : 6.55″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz, maximum brightness 1000 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Memory : RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X storage memory: 128/256GB UFS 2.2

Camera : Rear: 50MP wide angle with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 1.0µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, 7P lens 8MP ultra wide angle with 1/4″ Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, 119° FOV 2MP macro with 1/5″ sensor, f/2.4, 3P lens, 82° FOV Front: 32MP ultra wide angle with 1/2.74″ sensor, 0.8µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture, 6P lens, 100° FOV 8MP depth

Connectivity : 5G Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC, Assisted GPS

Audio : Dolby Atmos

: Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,500mAh with 67W wired fast charging

Dimensions and weight : 159.2mm x 72.7mm x 7.23mm 171 grams

Other : Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front, 3D curved glass back and three color options: Lite Blue, Lite Pink and Black

Operating system : MIUI 14 based on Android 12

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a thickness of 7.23 mm and a weight of 171 grams. The 6.55″ curved display is an AMOLED with 2400 X 1080 pixel FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 402 ppi touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 , with heat dissipation system, supported by 8GB of LPDDR4X type RAM and 128/256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Xiaomi 13 Lite is a Dual SIM with support for 5G networks , Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and assisted GPS. The battery is a 4,500mAh with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge charging dropped from 67W. The audio supports Dolby Atmos and the operating system is Android 12 with MIUI 14 interface.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY