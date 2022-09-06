The Xiaomi 12T Pro is seen in a filtered image with a 200 MP camera

- Advertisement -

According to rumors, will bring its recently launched Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to the global market under the name of Xiaomi 12T Pro. However, it seems that the phone will have one major difference, at least if a leaked of the phone is real. The image in question shows the Xiaomi 12T Pro live for the first time. The image only shows the phone’s module, but confirms the presence of a 200 MP main camera. Said camera module is identical to that of the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, so it seems likely that the smartphone is the Xiaomi 12T Pro. At the moment there are only two 200 MP CMOS sensors: the ISOCELL HP1 of the recently launched Moto X30 Pro, and the ISOCELL HP3 that we have not yet seen in any smartphone. It seems that Xiaomi tested the HP1 in the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition before ditching it in favor of the 108 MP ISOCELL HM6. This could mean that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be equipped with the 1/1.22-inch HP1. Apart from the change from the 108 MP camera of the Redmi K50 Extreme to a 200 MP one, it seems that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will keep other specifications of the device from China, such as a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, a battery of 5000 mAh, 120W charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A launch is expected in September.