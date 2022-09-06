Cell phone cameras see through tinted car windows and thieves know it

- Advertisement -

You may think that the things you have in the car are protected from prying eyes thanks to the tint that you have covering the windows of your vehicle.

However, this is not so, since anyone with a phone-has-and-what-they-are-for/">mobile phone can see the darker tint by opening the device’s camera and bringing the camera closer to the tinted moon.

In United States Using the camera to see through tinted windows is the latest tool used by some looking for other valuables inside cars.

Can the camera really see inside the car?

- Advertisement -

The following image shows what we see when looking at the tinted window of a vehicle. It is practically impossible to distinguish anything that is inside.

However, it is enough to bring the phone’s cameras/">camera close to the glass, and the interior of the vehicle is shown on the screen. In this case, an abandoned cell phone can be seen in the back seat.

You don’t have to take a photo or be recording for it to work. It works both day and night.

- Advertisement -

Why can a mobile camera see through tinted windows?

Seeing through tinted glass, the side with less ambient light can see through the side with more ambient light.

When you stick your camera right on the glass, you’re reducing ambient lighting, making the side with the camera on your phone the side with less ambient light. Therefore, you can see inside.

- Advertisement -

So now you know to be wary if someone is holding their phone camera right up against one of the side windows of a parked car.



