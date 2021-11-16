The OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen in the first real images

Last week, renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro first appeared online. Today the phone has been photographed in real life.

The rear lens design is almost identical to renders on the internet, with a triple matrix camera lens, and the lens module in one piece that extends to the side of the phone, making it very different from other phones.

The main camera is equipped with Sony’s IMX899 sensor, with 50 megapixels and a size of 1 / 1.2 inches.

The front appears to be fully occupied by the screen, which means that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have an under-screen camera. The frames surrounding the screen are almost equal in width.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a built-in 5,000 mAh battery and support for 125W super flash charging. It is expected to go on sale at the earliest early next year.



