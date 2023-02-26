Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could have a new camera sensor

- Advertisement -

Apparently we can expect some significant news relating to the photographic sector of the future next-generation Google smartphones, i.e. the ones we imagine will be called Pixel 8 (codenamed Husky) and Pixel 8 Pro (Shiba). Developer and insider Kuba Wojciechowski has rummaged through the source code of a version of the Camera Go app, and one of the most important discoveries is the arrival of support for the so-called staggered HDR.

Basically, it means that the sensor can simultaneously capture an image with different exposure levels; Normally, with “standard” HDR, multiple images are captured in quick succession. Staggered HDR, on paper, significantly shortens shooting time and reduces the risk of image blurring or blurring due to discrepancies between images.

Staggered HDR must be supported by the CMOS sensor; Google uses Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 in its current Pixel 7 (opening photo) and 7 Pro, which does not implement it. It is therefore deduced that the next generation will have another sensor. The obvious choice is the ISOCELL GN2, direct successor to the GN1 presented at the beginning of 2021.

Camera sources also seem to confirm that even the Pixel Tablet will have its own Pro version: There are references to a TangorPro codename.

We are still many months away from the release of the Pixel 8: Google generally launches them around September/October, even if the latest generations were officially “pre-presented” several months earlier, more or less towards the beginning of summer.