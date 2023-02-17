Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra passes DxOMark and falls below Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

O DxOMark released this Friday (17) the results of the camera test done with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recently, the site also published reviews of the Nothing Phone 1 and even the front lens performance of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Now, Samsung’s most advanced model is the one that passed the portal’s evaluation. In general, the cell phone scored 140 points with its four lenses, being enough to enter the top 10 among the devices with the best shooting capabilities on the site. However, it still lagged well behind the leading Huawei Mate 50 Pro and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Check out the pros and cons:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera – Pros

The highlights mentioned by DxOMark start with the good level of detail that the sensors can produce. Likewise, the device achieves good results even with the use of zoom lenses in most of its configurations. In addition, the dynamic range was another point mentioned as positive by the portal. Not only that, video performance was also seen as positive due to its stabilization. Finally, the autofocus system also received praise both in video production and in photo production by the S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera – Cons

The cons, in turn, include the high noise level in low light conditions outdoors. Another negative point found in the analysis was the loss of details in face recordings by cell phone cameras. Still on faces, DxOMark also found moments of faces being underexposed in videos.

According to what the site itself said, the device's performance was considered "very good", with good attributes in almost all aspects. It is worth remembering that the smartphone has four cameras, namely: 200MP main lens with f/2.2 aperture and optical stabilization and autofocus; 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, also with optical stabilization; 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture and 3x zoom stabilization; 10MP telephoto with f/4.9 aperture and 10x zoom stabilization.


