Interact with ChatGPT using your voice, the new Omni AI

The world of artificial intelligence applications is constantly evolving, and Omni AI has been at the forefront of this digital revolution. They have recently released an update to their iPhone application that includes an innovative voice recognition system, all directly on the device.

A Smart Tool in your Pocket

In an effort to make ChatGPT more accessible and efficient, Omni AI has incorporated a speech recognition system directly into the device with its latest update. This means that users can interact with the application using their voice instead of having to type their queries.

On-device voice recognition is a feature that enhances user privacy, as voice data does not need to be transmitted to an external server for processing. This, combined with Omni AI’s promise not to store user conversations, reinforces its commitment to privacy and security.

What’s new in Omni AI

Among the novelties is the OMNI Speak function, which allows you to interact with the ChatGPT API through voice recognition on the device. Now you can have the app open on your desk while you work, just say “Hey Omni” or tap to talk to wake it up.

Using Apple’s speech frameworks, queries are only sent to OpenAI after you ask a question. Also, the app saves a local history of the voice conversation so that you can pick it up later and review it.

Chat history and threads are synced via iCloud across your devices, so no accounts are needed and your data isn’t stored on third-party servers.

The speed, conciseness, and optimization of the ChatGPT keyboard have also been improved.

The new Configurator feature allows you to tune API parameters such as custom system messages, and if you use your own API you can select the model between gpt-4, gpt3.5 and davinci.

The Mac OS version is now ready and just waiting for the app review.

Implications and Potential

With on-device speech recognition, ChatGPT becomes easier to use and more accessible to a wider range of users. This could have significant implications for digital literacy and accessibility, opening the door for users who might struggle to write or read.

On the other hand, the integration of speech recognition into the device could also have a significant impact on the way we interact with technology in general. We could see a shift towards more natural and human user interfaces, where voice becomes the primary method of interaction.

In the big picture, these kinds of advances reflect the path toward a future in which artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into our daily lives. With each innovation, the gap between technology and humanity narrows a little further, pushing our collective potential to new horizons.