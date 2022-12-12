The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE arrives in Spain at €199

Huawei Consumer Business Group today introduced the latest smartwatch in the WATCH GT 3 Series, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is a next-generation smartwatch aimed at sports and fitness enthusiasts, as well as those who are interested in leading a healthy life. With a brand new look, this watch offers users more modern and polished options within a 1.43-inch AMOLED color HD display. The high-definition color screen adopts a resolution of 466 x 466 with 326 PPI which enables colors to be presented on the screen clearly. In addition, a Corning Gorilla Glass screen is used, which guarantees wear resistance with a reinforced polymer fiber for the hollowed-out design.

Despite using the latest technology and durable materials, the body of HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE weighs just 35.6g and has a total thickness of just 11mm. The watch is available in graphite black, with a variety of dials to choose from. Apart from thousands of watch face themes, users can use photos of their outfits and Portrait Mode photos to create custom watch faces that are unique to them. With wide possibilities of use, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is designed to offer a battery life of 2 weeks and enables wireless charging. The conditions in which we exercise can be harsh depending on the occasion. For this reason, it is necessary for sports enthusiasts to be accompanied by a smartwatch that can withstand the most difficult and extreme weather conditions. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports 5ATM water resistance in compliance with ISO 22810:2010 standard, allowing it to function at a depth of up to 50 meters for 10 minutes. It works together with the five main satellite systems: GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS. The watch uses a high-precision GNSS positioning chip integrated into five systems that provides excellent performance without interference during all workouts.

To further assist users in their workouts, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE offers more than 100 sport modes, intelligent race plans, and even the Huawei-developed TruSport™ system that provides feedback and intelligent sports activity suggestions based on the various race data that the user accumulates. To help care for the user’s well-being, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE provides accurate readings of the user’s general vital signs. Through self-developed HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+, HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 and other Tru series health monitoring technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports comprehensive health monitoring that tracks heart rate, sleep , SpO2, stress and the menstrual cycle. Providing accurate heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ has higher data capacity with reduced signal loss rate. With powerful anti-interference and noise reduction design, HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0+ can better cope with motion noise and further improve the accuracy of heart rate measurement during exercise. Huawei Health puts a multitude of features at the service of all users with which to take advantage of the watch and, now, in addition, you will be able to synchronize the application with Strava, the largest monitoring community in the world.

HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 is another part of HUAWEI’s Tru series that uses industry-leading technology based on infrared light to monitor sleep. It has more than 10% improved accuracy in sleep tracking with automatic detection of the user’s sleep duration, and offers comprehensive sleep analysis, including light sleep, deep sleep, REM and awake, using the analysis of multiple physiological parameters based on body movement, heart rate and HRV. In addition, HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0, through the HUAWEI Health app, supports sleep chat recording and snore tracking to provide users with useful information about their sleeping habits. With improved sleep detection, the algorithm can more accurately recognize the user’s sleep status, as well as improve monitoring accuracy during naps. Further expanding the intelligent ecosystem of each user, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE provides an intelligent experience that allows you, for example, to answer phone calls, search for information or track fitness, among other functionalities; users will be able to do it all from their wrist. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE pushes the boundaries of smartwatches by covering every aspect of everyday life.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE offers useful features for a wide range of scenarios. For users who like to travel, the watch offers offline map navigation feature, which is crucial for anyone who is in an unfamiliar area. In the field of games and entertainment, it supports MyTuner Radio, Infinity Loop, eSound Music and much more. And to improve efficiency and health, it offers TickTick Focus To-Do, Home Workouts, among others. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE supports intelligent voice assistant functions such as music playback, training, or voice control to set alarms. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

Availability

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE will be available from November 10 for pre-purchase at a price of €199 with free HUAWEI FreeBuds SE. For more details, please refer to Huawei's official website.