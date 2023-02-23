5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsThe 2024 Democratic Primary Calendar Would Be a Nightmare If Biden Doesn’t...

The 2024 Democratic Primary Calendar Would Be a Nightmare If Biden Doesn’t Run

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
adc000562af31b98a77830696dbc9dd2c8a36148.jpeg
adc000562af31b98a77830696dbc9dd2c8a36148.jpeg
- Advertisement -

None
of this is lost on New Hampshire Democrats. Ray Buckley, the state party chair,
told me, “My whole message in the final week before the DNC met wasn’t
about the schedule, but about the penalty. My whole position is not to have a
penalty that will impact on New Hampshire in November 2024.” Implicit in
Buckley’s words is the reality that New Hampshire is willing to risk having
its delegation downsized but state Democrats are panicked that a campaigning
ban could cost the party in the presidential election, since it is the only up-for-grabs
state in the Northeast. As recently as 2016, Hillary Clinton won New
Hampshire by fewer than 3,000 votes.

No
matter what the punishment, Biden risks embarrassment in New Hampshire,
assuming he runs for reelection. A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, conducted in late January, found
that only 27 percent of Democrats in the state want Biden to seek a second
term. What that suggests is that there could be a significant protest vote
against Biden in the New Hampshire primary. It could take the form of support
for a currently unknown anti-Biden candidate. Or it could be that an effort by
local Democrats to write in Biden’s name flounders badly.

The
truth—often forgotten by political insiders and campaign reporters—is that
primaries can be unpredictable. At this point in 1967, no one could have
imagined that Eugene McCarthy, a little-known anti-war senator,
would run so strongly against a write-in campaign for Lyndon Johnson in the
1968 New Hampshire primary that he would drive LBJ from the presidential race.
Equally unforeseen was right-wing columnist Pat Buchanan’s strong challenge to incumbent
George H.W. Bush in the 1992 New Hampshire primary that ended up weakening the
GOP ticket in November. 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

TikTok even in the car, a partnership with Mercedes-Benz will make it possible

The impact that TikTok has is growing. His viral videos have practically...
How to?

Uber for iPhone update! Check out the simplified home screen and new Live Activities

Last year, specifically in December, the well-known and recurrently useful travel app Uber began...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.