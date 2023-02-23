5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsElon Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs

Elon Musk Begins Mass Twitter Layoffs

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
mass layoffs are underway at twitter 2 11160 1667831225 2 dblbig.jpg
mass layoffs are underway at twitter 2 11160 1667831225 2 dblbig.jpg
- Advertisement -

These aren’t the first cuts Musk has made to the social media platform’s workforce: Upon taking over Twitter on Oct. 27, he immediately fired some of the company’s top executives, including its CEO, Parag Agrawal, and chief counsel Vijaya Gadde, who was in charge of online safety.

A lawsuit has already been filed challenging the layoffs, Bloomberg reported. On Thursday, before the round of cuts began, Twitter staff in California filed a class action for violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies to give 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs. Three of the employees filing the suit said they were locked out of their Twitter accounts on Thursday, “which they understood to signal that they were being laid off,” the filing says.

Musk is under tremendous pressure to generate profits. Twitter’s annual returns show that while the social media company has increased income in recent years, it has spent more than it has made, operating at a loss. And Musk purchased the company at an inflated price. When he bought his first stake in Twitter, it was trading at $33.03. In the end, he closed the deal for $44 billion, paying $54.20 a share.

- Advertisement -

And while the company is no longer publicly traded, it has private investors to keep happy. Among them is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, who is now the second-largest investor in Twitter after Musk. Another investor, Changpeng Zhao, CEO and founder of bitcoin firm Binance, has expressed support for staff cuts. Speaking at the Web Summit, a tech industry conference, on Thursday, he said that a “slimmer workforce would make more sense.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

TikTok even in the car, a partnership with Mercedes-Benz will make it possible

The impact that TikTok has is growing. His viral videos have practically...
How to?

Uber for iPhone update! Check out the simplified home screen and new Live Activities

Last year, specifically in December, the well-known and recurrently useful travel app Uber began...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.