Police Report Raises Big Question in the Death of Former Clinton Adviser – RedState

I wrote last year about the mysterious death last May of former top adviser for Bill Clinton, Mark Middleton.

Middleton, 59, was a special assistant to Clinton and a finance director on his presidential campaign. Middleton also signed Jeffrey Epstein into the White House seven of the 17 times that he visited there and also flew on his jet. He was not accused of any impropriety regarding Epstein. But his exit from the White House didn’t go well in February 1995. The White House accused him of abusing his access to impress his business clients. After an investigation, they barred him from the executive mansion without senior approval. He denied that he had done anything wrong.

Now, new details of his death are coming out. The death had been ruled a suicide, but the sheriff’s report that the Daily Mail has obtained regarding his death raises some questions. The family had petitioned to hold up the release of photos of the scene. A judge ruled the details could come out, but not the photos.

Middleton was found dead on the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas. A worker found his abandoned SUV on the ranch and called the police.

According to the Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson:

‘I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male.” Lawson said it was clear that Middleton was dead. ‘I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him. The deputy said a search of Middleton’s vehicle turned up three boxes of buckshot and a gun case – but no weapon.

That’s a neat trick — how do you shoot yourself without a gun? Did the gun walk off by itself? And why do you appear to try to hang yourself and then shoot yourself instead? The report tends to raise more questions than it answers. Yet they’re convinced it’s suicide. I think I might want to know where the gun went before I signed off on that.

His family said that he was suffering from depression.

But now this adds still more to the saga of the many people around Bill and Hillary Clinton who seem to end up dead under mysterious circumstances.