One Future Conference 2026 in Canada – A fully funded opportunity

Toronto, Canada, is preparing to host one of the most important global events of 2026: the One Future Conference , which will take place from June 25 to 28, 2026 , coinciding with the FIFA World Cup in Canada. This conference will bring together a select group of young innovators, creators, and decision-makers from around the world for four days of in-depth discussions, practical workshops, and networking opportunities that will transform the professional futures of the participants.

What is remarkable about this global event is that it does not require the IELTS test , making it accessible to a larger number of ambitious young people seeking to develop their skills and build a broad international network.

Fully Funded Delegate Program – An Unmissable Opportunity

The fully funded program is the conference’s highlight, with 25 outstanding participants selected from thousands of applicants worldwide. Delegates receive comprehensive support, including:

A round-trip international flight ticket to Canada.

Comfortable shared hotel accommodation in the heart of Toronto.

Daily meals and coffee breaks throughout the conference.

Full access to all sessions, workshops and side events.

Welcome bag and official conference gifts.

Events that connect with experts, entrepreneurs, and leading figures.

An opportunity to showcase your project or idea to a global audience.

The possibility of applying for the opportunity to speak at one of the sessions.

An official letter of support helps in obtaining a travel visa.

Apply Now: ENPAX 2026 Conference Fellowship Program in Canada (Fully Funded)

This program is ideal for students, entrepreneurs, innovators, and young professionals seeking to gain global experience, hone their skills, and make a real impact in their communities.

A quick summary of the conference

Country: Canada

City: Toronto

Organizer: One Future Company

Duration: 4 days

Date: June 25–28, 2026

Financing type: Fully funded

Application deadline: February 20, 2026

Eligibility requirements for participation in the One Future Conference 2026

The application process is open to everyone, but there are a number of basic criteria that must be met:

Anyone from any country in the world can apply.

The acceptable age range is between 17 and 50 years .

Applications are open to students, graduates, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business owners.

No academic specialization or professional background is required; applications are welcome from all fields.

No IELTS exam or any other language test is required .

The applicant must have a passion for leadership, innovation, and community work.

Preference will be given to those with an interest in fields such as technology, human rights, media, health, education, business, arts, governance, etc.

Apply Now: Cultural Diplomacy and Technology Forum 2026 in Ottawa, Canada Fully Funded

How to apply for the One Future Conference 2026

The application process is simple and is done entirely online: