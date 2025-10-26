Cultural Diplomacy and Technology Forum 2026 in Ottawa, Canada Fully Funded

The Cultural Diplomacy and Technology Forum 2026 is one of the world’s most prominent events that combines cultural creativity and technological advancement. Organized in Ottawa , Canada, by the Canadian Centre for Cultural Diplomacy , under the auspices of the Diplomatic Protocol and Event Management Department of the Iraqi National Congress , the forum is expected to attract an elite group of academics, diplomats, professionals, and young leaders from around the world.

The forum aims to discuss the growing role of technology in enhancing cultural diplomacy and its impact on soft power and people-to-people relations in the digital age.

Details of the International Forum 2026

Host country: Canada

City: Ottawa

Date of convening: April 2026

Benefits: Full or partial financing

Application deadline: February 15, 2026

The forum also offers the option of remote (online) participation for those unable to obtain a travel visa in time, with official certificates of participation provided to participants online.

Features of the fully funded scholarship

A comprehensive funding program is offered to ten outstanding participants, covering:

International round-trip tickets

Accommodation for the duration of the forum

Daily meals

Program registration fees

The partially funded scholarship covers accommodation and program fees only, allowing a greater number of applicants to participate in this prestigious event.

Objectives of the Cultural Diplomacy and Technology Forum 2026

The forum focuses on a set of strategic objectives , the most prominent of which are:

Understanding how digital platforms and artificial intelligence impact cultural narratives and soft power.

Developing ethical and comprehensive approaches to digital diplomacy.

Showcasing the latest innovative practices in cultural engagement through technology.

Building an international network of diplomats, academics, innovators, and technologists to foster global cooperation.

Discussion topics and main themes

The forum discusses a wide range of contemporary issues, including:

The relationship between culture and technology in the contemporary world.

Digital diplomacy and the role of social media in international relations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on cultural and diplomatic narratives.

The Interaction between Technical Innovation and Cultural Identity in the Digital Age.

These topics provide participants with the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the intersection of technology, culture, and politics, and explore the future of diplomacy in a digitally connected world.

Who can apply?

The Forum program is open to all students and professionals from various academic fields . Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be 16 years of age or older when applying.

Possesses a full command of English to interact in sessions and workshops.

Have a background or interest in fields such as: international relations, culture, technology, or political science.

Demonstrates a strong drive and genuine interest in the intersection of technology and cultural diplomacy.

Previous experience in cultural or technical forums, initiatives is a plus.

How to apply to the forum

The application process is conducted online through the Canadian Centre for Cultural Diplomacy’s official website.

Applicants are required to complete the online application form and pay a nominal, non-refundable application fee .

It is important to submit your application before the deadline of February 15, 2026, to ensure your nomination is considered.

After applying, some candidates may be asked to complete a short online interview to assess their motivation and previous experience.

An unforgettable experience in Canada

The 2026 Cultural Diplomacy and Technology Forum in Ottawa is more than just a conference—it’s a rich, global experience that allows participants to connect with creative minds from around the world and discuss the future of diplomacy in the age of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

It’s an opportunity to broaden horizons, share knowledge, and formulate new ideas that combine cultural power with technological advancements.