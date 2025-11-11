ENPAX 2026 Conference Fellowship Program in Canada (Fully Funded)

The ENPAX 2026 Conference Fellowship Program in Canada offers a unique opportunity for students, researchers, and early-career professionals to participate in a prestigious international conference on environmental peacebuilding . The program, held at the University of Ottawa from June 12-19, 2026 , fully covers all costs, including travel, accommodation, meals, and registration fees, with no application fees required.

This program provides participants with an intensive 8-day educational and training experience , including direct contact with global experts, attendance at discussion sessions, participation in workshops, and expansion of professional and academic relationships internationally.

Why is this opportunity important?

If you are interested in environmental issues, conflicts, sustainable development, or community work, this program will give you the opportunity to:

Gain in-depth knowledge in the field of environmental peacebuilding .

Developing leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

Building a strong network of relationships with experts and participants from around the world.

Enhance your resume with a strong and impactful international achievement.

Details of the Enpax 2026 program

Host country: Canada

Location: University of Ottawa

Program duration: 8 days

Dates: June 12-19, 2026

Funding: Fully funded

Application deadline: November 15, 2025

Financing advantages

Support includes:

International round-trip airfare tickets.

Full accommodation for the entire duration of the program.

Visa costs are covered.

Providing daily meals.

Workshop and conference attendance fees.

In other words: you will not incur any financial costs.

Admission criteria

The program is open to candidates from all countries, provided that:

The applicant must be a student, researcher, or junior professional at the beginning of their career.

There is a clear interest in the field of environmental peacebuilding or related fields.

Possession of a valid passport and the ability to travel to Canada in June 2026.

The ability to commit to full attendance throughout the program.

Prepare to participate in follow-up activities in July 2026.

Are there application fees?

No. The application is completely free and requires no fees.

How to apply

To apply for the ENPAX 2026 Conference Fellowship Program:

Prepare your resume.

Write a statement of interest that explains your motivations and why you want to participate.

Fill out the official application form via the program’s website.

Submit your application before November 15, 2025.

After submitting the application, successful applicants will be contacted regarding travel arrangements and support.

Tips to increase your chances of acceptance