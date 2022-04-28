Shocking photos show aftermath of crash after garda car chase across two counties

Five men were arrested after a garda car chase ended in a crash in Co Kildare on Tuesday night, with shocking images from the scene showing a car rolled over onto its side.

Gardai attempted to stop a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Co Meath as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in Leinster.

When the vehicle failed to stop garda leapt into action and a managed containment operation ensued.

The car chase ended in the vehicle crashing on Newbridge Road in Naas, Co Kildare just before 8pm.

Video footage obtained by Dublin Live shows the aftermath of the crash with a car rolled over onto its side with windows and car doors smashed, and a heavy garda presence at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Three of the men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while the other two, 20s, are detained at Naas Garda Station.

“All five men remain in Garda custody at this time and investigations ongoing.”

