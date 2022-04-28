Netflix will release up to 30 more mobile games by the end of the year, report says

What could Netflix be planning when it comes to gaming? Will it be a future competitor to Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud?

The truth is that there are currently many doubts about it, since the platform is open to any possibility beyond the current focus on mobile games, which it began offering since the end of last year with its first five titles, as close sources point out. the company to The Washington Post, and where the closest thing in time will be the launch of up to 30 more new mobile game titles to its catalog until the end of this year 2022according to what said media has been able to know.



According to one of the sources, Netflix is ​​”looking for content opportunities around video games from all directions”, which goes to indicate that the bet on the games will be greater over time, and therefore, nothing is ruled out at this time.

Beyond television productions

At the moment the new mobile game titles that will be launched over the next few months have not transpired beyond the expected Exploding Kittens, scheduled for next May, with its own television series already for 2023.

For now, Netflix has 17 mobile games available to subscribers on both Android and iOS, some of which have racked up high download levels, including its two Stranger Things-based games.

We’ll see if the Exploding Kittens strategy works out for them and we could see more games and subsequent adaptations for television and vice versa, although the truth is that Netflix also has games that have little or nothing to do with its iconic content for television.

And speaking of games, Netflix also has its own interactive television series of questions and answers similar to trivia, so it is not ruled out that in the future this type of content can be promoted, which can be enjoyed as a family in front of the television. .

It will be interesting what the platform is going to do in this regard to try to recover users and differentiate itself from the fierce competition, which is beginning to take its toll in the form of loss of subscribers, and that the company is beginning to react to minimize the impact of this situation. suffering for the first time after more than a decade of continuous subscriber growth, including during the pandemic period.