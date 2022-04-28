Apple Self-Service Repair Now Available for US Customers…

If you are in the United States You can now buy parts and tools from Apple to repair your iPhone on your own. The self-service repair program offers original manuals, parts and tools through a store. Apple promises to launch the program in Europe by the end of the year. The program was originally announced by Apple in November 2021.

A new repair experience now available, Apple Self-Service

The Apple store dedicated to the repair program offers more than 200 parts and tools to repair iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 3rd generation. You can repair the screen, battery and camera. The first step in this new repair process is to review the product manual. Next, you need to visit an Apple Self-Service Repair Store to order parts and tools.

You will not receive parts that are not special to be able to repair an iPhone. For example, between the iPhone 12 or 13 with the iPhone SE there are notable differences. You will not receive components or parts not related to the device to be repaired. An interesting fact about this topic is that the tools that will be included in this program are the same ones used by Apple experts. Screwdrivers, repair trays, screen clamps, and battery are included, among other things.

Kit rental or purchase of specific parts

There will be two ways to obtain the parts and tools of the program. The first is through a tool kit costing $49 for rent and the other is the purchase of tools for a single repair. When renting a kit, shipping is free. Apple stresses that this program is part of efforts to expand access to repairs. The user who is inexperienced with device repair, it is better to choose an authorized provider with authorized technicians.

In the United States, 8 out of 10 customers are within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider. Those from Cupertino have expanded this capacity in the last three years according to its official statement. They will try to replicate this same program in other countries, as we mentioned before, first in Europe before the end of the year.