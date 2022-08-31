Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, problems with Google Assistant? It takes patience

HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Galaxy Watch 5, problems with Google Assistant? It takes patience

Apparently the owners of galaxy-a04-samsungs-new-cheap-mobile-has-a-50-megapixel-camera-and-a-lot-of-battery/">Samsung’s new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5, they may have problems configuring google assistant: the Mountain View giant is aware of this, and has warned users of a possible workaround – or at least a foresight to observe to increase their chances of success. Quite simply: wait 15 minutes before retrying the setup procedure. In the instructions (which you can see by following the SOURCE link at the bottom of the page) the company does not elaborate further on the reasons behind the notice, but in the absence of other information we might as well do as it says, right?

To activate Assistant, you need have your Android smartphone handy and the official Assistant app installed on the smartwatch (it is usually installed by default, but it is better to at least make sure it is updated to the latest version). Then just open the app on the smartwatch and follow the instructions that appear; Note that the detection of the “Hey Google” activation hotword is optional, so if you are interested remember to tick the relevant option.

The information is important because the deliveries of the new watches of the South Korean giant are now imminent. Pre-orders have already been open for some time, but the actual availability is scheduled for the day after tomorrow, August 26th. In short, better be prepared and already know what to do in case of complications. Recall that this year Samsung has opted for a three-model strategy – or rather, 2 + 1: we have a 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 and a 44mm Galaxy Watch 5. Here are the badges for the purchase:

