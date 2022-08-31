Update in project management awork brings priority flag and better info mails

With the current release Koala, various bug fixes and continues the internal polishing work on its SaaS project tool.

The Hamburg start-up a work is releasing the update of its SaaS project management tool under the code name Koala. In addition to classic bug fixes, the developers have mainly worked on optimizations and detail improvements since the release of the previous version in May of this year. It is now easier for users to flag their important tasks with a priority flag. This option has now also been integrated into the hover actions in the board and list views.

In notification e-mails, important information such as the project name, the person who triggered it or time details for the appointment were sometimes missing, which awork also fixed in parallel with a visual refreshment. They also polished the board view of tasks, including vertical auto-scrolling if the columns don’t fit completely on the screen. Full details about the release can be found in the awork blog. The premium version for small and medium-sized teams is available from 9 euros, the enterprise version with individual advice from 13 euros – each per user and month.

