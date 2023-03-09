Samsung Galaxy M14 5G official in Europe: it’s an A14 with super battery

- Advertisement -

Samsung 5G it’s official, the smartphone that largely follows the appearance and technical data sheet of the Galaxy A14 5G has been added to the catalog on the brand’s Ukrainian website, thus allowing us to analyze its design and characteristics. The starting price is 8,299 Ukrainian hryvnias, which is approximately 210 euros.

The differences with Galaxy A14 are very few: the two smartphones in fact share the same same 6.6 inch LCD display with refresh rate a 90Hz5G connectivity, the front camera from 13MP and the rear three from 50+2+2MP. However, two central elements change, namely processor And drums.

Regarding the first Samsung has opted for a to replace MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 which we find on the Galaxy A14 5G instead. The battery, then, in this case comes to 6,000mAh (against the 5,000mAh of the other model): needless to say that Galaxy M14 5G has its real strength precisely in this aspect.

- Advertisement -

DATA SHEET

display: 6.6″ FHD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

6.6″ FHD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate processor: Exynos 1330

Exynos 1330 memory: 4GB of RAM 64/128GB internal expandable up to 1TB

dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS fingerprint sensor

os: Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Android 13 with One UI 5.0 cameras: front: 13MP, f/2.0, FF rear: 50MP main, f/1.8, AF 2MP macro, f/2.4 2MP depth, f/2.4

drums: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh dimensions and weight: 166.8×77.2×9.4mm by 206g

PRICES

Galaxy M14 5G is offered in dark blue, blue and silver colors at the following prices:

4/64GB: UAH 8,299, equal to approx 210 euros

4/128GB: UAH 8,999, equal to approx 228 euros

- Advertisement -

We await indications regarding the timing of possible marketing in our country as well.