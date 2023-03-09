5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Galaxy M14 5G official in Europe: it's an A14 with super...

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G official in Europe: it’s an A14 with super battery

Android

Published on

By Abraham
samsung galaxy m14 5g official in europe: it's an a14
samsung galaxy m14 5g official in europe: it's an a14
- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G it’s official, the smartphone that largely follows the appearance and technical data sheet of the Galaxy A14 5G has been added to the catalog on the brand’s Ukrainian website, thus allowing us to analyze its design and characteristics. The starting price is 8,299 Ukrainian hryvnias, which is approximately 210 euros.

The differences with Galaxy A14 are very few: the two smartphones in fact share the same same 6.6 inch LCD display with refresh rate a 90Hz5G connectivity, the front camera from 13MP and the rear three from 50+2+2MP. However, two central elements change, namely processor And drums.

Regarding the first Samsung has opted for a Exynos 1330 to replace MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 which we find on the Galaxy A14 5G instead. The battery, then, in this case comes to 6,000mAh (against the 5,000mAh of the other model): needless to say that Galaxy M14 5G has its real strength precisely in this aspect.

- Advertisement -

DATA SHEET

  • display: 6.6″ FHD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
  • processor: Exynos 1330
  • memory:
    • 4GB of RAM
    • 64/128GB internal expandable up to 1TB
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS
  • fingerprint sensor
  • os: Android 13 with One UI 5.0
  • cameras:
    • front: 13MP, f/2.0, FF
    • rear:
      • 50MP main, f/1.8, AF
      • 2MP macro, f/2.4
      • 2MP depth, f/2.4
  • drums: 6,000mAh
  • dimensions and weight: 166.8×77.2×9.4mm by 206g

PRICES

Moto E32 coming soon: essential and cheap smartphone (hopefully)

Galaxy M14 5G is offered in dark blue, blue and silver colors at the following prices:

  • 4/64GB: UAH 8,299, equal to approx 210 euros
  • 4/128GB: UAH 8,999, equal to approx 228 euros
- Advertisement -

We await indications regarding the timing of possible marketing in our country as well.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

14 Best Apple Watch Accessories (2023): Bands, Chargers, Cases, and Screen Protectors

If you have an iPhone, there's a good chance by now that you also...
Tech News

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: the brand’s most powerful mobile in 2023?

Motorola has been a brand recognized for its value for money in the smartphone...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.