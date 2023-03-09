Galaxy A54 and A34: European prices may be lower than expected

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the latest rumors concerning the European prices of the main exponents of the Samsung mid-range, the well-known insider Roland Quandt returns to the theme to slightly update the prices at which the and should be offered, suggesting that they will be lower than previously assumed.

We recall that the latest rumors spoke of a base price of 419 euros for the Galaxy A34 and 519 euros for the Galaxy A54, but it seems that the European price list will be 20 euros lower for both models. Indeed, according to what was declared by Quandt, Galaxy A34 will be offered at a starting price of 399 euros for the 6/128 GB versionthen switch to 479 euros in the 8/256 GB variant. Likewise, Galaxy A54 will start from 499 euros for cutting 8/128GBwhile for that 8/256GB it will switch to 549 euros.

In these cases it is always good to keep in mind that European prices may undergo slight variations based on the market, but these should be the reference ones for the continent.

THE OFFICIAL BACKGROUNDS ARE ALSO COMING

In addition to the latest price rumors, the two smartphones are also the protagonists of a leak that allows us to take a sneak peek at the new official wallpapers, which were found and collected by colleagues at XDA. Below you can see a gallery showing preview images, but if you want to download them in full resolution, please consult this link where you can find the original versions of the wallpapers (there are 21 in total).

Samsung’s choice of alternating abstract color images with those in black and white, also passing through real objects and much more, is curious. Surely it is a very varied and colorful collection.

GALAXY A54 AND A34 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

GALAXY A34

display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 48 MP ultra-wide rear: 8 MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 13MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh prices Europe : 6+128GB: €399 8+256GB: €479

:

GALAXY A54

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 50 MP ultra-wide rear: 12MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 32MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh prices Europe : 8+128GB: €499 8+256GB: €549

: