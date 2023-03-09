thinkphone by motorola available in italy | price

ThinkPhones by Motorola arrives in Italy. The smartphone was previewed during the CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year and now it finally makes its official debut in our country with its suite of security and assistance features supported by ThinkShield flanked by the hub MotoSecure and the processor Motorcycle KeySafe.

Productivity first: Motorola has partnered with Microsoft and other partners to provide users with the best tools for carrying out their activities: specific apps such as Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams are pre-installed on ThinkPhone. The software solutions are flanked by the hardware ones provided by Lenovo: ThinkPhone by Motorola is equipped with a 6.6 inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform and a main camera of 50MP. The battery from 5,000mAh guarantees an autonomy of up to 36 hours.

The smartphone is certified MIL-STD-810H And IP68the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus: translated into practical terms, it resists falls up to 1.25 meters in height and immersions in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. On the side is a red key that gives you quick access to your most used business apps.



TECHNICAL SHEET IN BRIEF

display: pOLED 6.6″ FHD+, 144Hz

pOLED 6.6″ FHD+, 144Hz mobile platform: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal UFS 3.1

8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal UFS 3.1 os: Android 13

Android 13 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS dual SIM

waterproof and resistance: IP68 and MIL-STD-810H

IP68 and MIL-STD-810H audio: 2x Dolby Atmos speakers

2x Dolby Atmos speakers cameras: Front: 32MP AF, f/2.45, Pixel 0.7um, Quad Pixel 1.4um rear: Main 50MP, 1/1.5″, f/1.8, 1um Pixel, Quad Pixel 2um, PDAF, OIS 13MP ultra wide angle, FOV 120°, f/2.2, 1.12um pixels depth sensor

drums: 5,000mAh with 68W wired, 15W wireless charging

5,000mAh with 68W wired, 15W wireless charging dimensions and weight: 158.76×74.38×8.26mm by 188.5g

158.76×74.38×8.26mm by 188.5g color: Carbon Black



PRICE

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is offered in Italy in the 8 / 256GB configuration at the list price of 990.90 euros.

