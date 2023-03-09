Samsung activates new map in Fortnite: the encounter with the S23 in the metaverse

- Advertisement -

A few days ago Samsung has activated one new map in Fortnite bringing the Galaxy S23 range straight into the metaverse, a game in which it debuted in August last year with an island dedicated to the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 4. In addition Samsung Island in Fortnite hosts a new virtual showroom with its most recent novelties for or suitable for gaming, from the Odyssey line up to the new Galaxy S23.

The new virtual showroom seen from the outside

Our communication channels in the metaverse must be constantly updated for our interfaces to convey not only Samsung products but also our messages. It is one of the most interesting assets of the digital universe, in the metaverse and in particular in the gameplay of Fortnite; they allow the use of a transmedia language in which we connect, with great speed, messages, products and people, with a high degree of immersion – said Arthur Wong, Marketing Director of Samsung Latin America.

SAMSUNG ‘PUSHES’ THE S23 TO FORTNITE

- Advertisement -

In addition to the new map, the Gameplay in Fortnite has been improved with attributes compatible with those of the Galaxy S23: the new feature zoom, which allows the player to see in high resolution at a long distance so as to have an advantage during the game; the button Nightography, which offers the ability to see in the dark adding a new dynamic to the game; the button Knoxwhich provides an additional layer of protection to the player, placing emphasis on another component of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Fun Game Quest, available on Fortnite’s Samsung Island, is an interactive hide-and-seek game where the player must find a hidden Galaxy S23 and hold it until the end of the round.

A frame from Fun Game Quest

- Advertisement -

We were talking about new virtual showroom in the metaverse. There are: the S23, the latest news such as the QN90B TV, the so-called lifestyle TVs such as The Frame or The Freestyle portable TV, as well as obviously the Odyssey line gaming monitors. Inside the showroom Samsung also shows in detail the efforts made on the issue of sustainability, see the recycled materials for 12 of the internal components of the Galaxy S23 Ultra from the 6 of the predecessor.

The interior of the new virtual showroom

To access the Samsung SmartCity in Fortnite just enter the code 8526-6648-9508.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from eBay at 1.099 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from eBay at 999 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Phoneshock at 719 euros or from eBay to 769 euros. The value for money is Good . There are 15 best models.

- Advertisement -

(updated March 08, 2023, 5:35 pm)