5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe March Android patches address 60 vulnerabilities, 2 of which are critical

The March Android patches address 60 vulnerabilities, 2 of which are critical

Android

Published on

By Abraham
the march android patches address 60 vulnerabilities, 2 of which
the march android patches address 60 vulnerabilities, 2 of which
- Advertisement -

The March Android Patches are starting to arrive on many smartphones – Samsung is at the forefront with the Galaxy S23, S22 and S21 series, and Vivo is also doing well with its latest top -, but no manufacturer has specified precisely what corrections have been introduced in the last update.

Fortunately, Google has recently updated its page dedicated to Android security, going to reveal that the March patches bring with them the fixes for as many as 60 different vulnerabilities, including two criticisms. As always, patches are released in two waves which are identified by the date indicated in the updates; the first block is the one with date March 1st and includes 31 fixes for various components of Android, including System, Framework, and Google Play.

PATCH INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

Google lets us know that this first batch of fixes includes patches for vulnerabilities CVE-2023-20951 And CVE-2023-20954which can allow the execution of malicious code remotelywhich is why it is very important that the fixes can reach as many users as possible.

The danger of these flaws lies in the fact that no user interaction is required to carry out an attack on a vulnerable device. Given the risks posed by these vulnerabilities, Google has chosen not to disclose details on the attack methodology, in order to avoid that it can be exploited before the patches have reached a sufficient number of devices.

Snapchat partners with H&M to try on clothes from the app
  • TAGS

The second wave of patches, on the other hand, is identified by the date March 5th and includes the remaining 29 fixes, including some dedicated to the Android kernel and third-party components for devices equipped with Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc chips. In this case it seems that the most serious vulnerabilities concern a closed-source element present on Qualcomm devices and are identified by the initials CVE-2022-33213 and CVE-2022-33256; also in this case there are no precise details on the matter.

In short, the March patches are certainly very important to ensure the security of your Android device. We therefore invite you to install them as soon as they are notified on your smartphone or tablet.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

14 Best Apple Watch Accessories (2023): Bands, Chargers, Cases, and Screen Protectors

If you have an iPhone, there's a good chance by now that you also...
Tech News

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: the brand’s most powerful mobile in 2023?

Motorola has been a brand recognized for its value for money in the smartphone...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.