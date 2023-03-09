The March Android patches address 60 vulnerabilities, 2 of which are critical

- Advertisement -

The March are starting to arrive on many smartphones – Samsung is at the forefront with the , and S21 series, and Vivo is also doing well with its latest top -, but no manufacturer has specified precisely what corrections have been introduced in the last update.

Fortunately, Google has recently updated its page dedicated to Android security, going to reveal that the March patches bring with them the fixes for as many as 60 different vulnerabilities, including two criticisms. As always, patches are released in two waves which are identified by the date indicated in the updates; the first block is the one with date March 1st and includes 31 fixes for various components of Android, including System, Framework, and Google Play.

Google lets us know that this first batch of fixes includes patches for vulnerabilities CVE-2023-20951 And CVE-2023-20954which can allow the execution of malicious code remotelywhich is why it is very important that the fixes can reach as many users as possible.

The danger of these flaws lies in the fact that no user interaction is required to carry out an attack on a vulnerable device. Given the risks posed by these vulnerabilities, Google has chosen not to disclose details on the attack methodology, in order to avoid that it can be exploited before the patches have reached a sufficient number of devices.

The second wave of patches, on the other hand, is identified by the date March 5th and includes the remaining 29 fixes, including some dedicated to the Android kernel and third-party components for devices equipped with Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc chips. In this case it seems that the most serious vulnerabilities concern a closed-source element present on Qualcomm devices and are identified by the initials CVE-2022-33213 and CVE-2022-33256; also in this case there are no precise details on the matter.

In short, the March patches are certainly very important to ensure the security of your Android device. We therefore invite you to install them as soon as they are notified on your smartphone or tablet.