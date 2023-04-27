Pixel 7a: 64 MP camera, wireless charging, Tensor G2 SoC and more leaked features

- Advertisement -

We expect the Google Pixel 7a to launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. Google hasn’t confirmed any launch details, but thanks to numerous leaks, we know the design and now some key details about the phone’s hardware.

We can now confirm that the Google Pixel 7a will receive some major updates. Leaked Pixel 7a promo materials not only confirm the design, but also reveal the Pixel 7a’s key specs

For starters, the phone will have a horizontal camera module in the form of an elongated strip on the back. The Pixel 7a has a dual camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

There is a sensor 64MP main camera, which, according to the leaked content, will offer the best quality photos ever seen on a Pixel A-series. According to some of the previous rumors, the Pixel 7a will have a Sony IMX787 main camera sensor. The device is also likely to feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The images also confirm that the phone will feature the Tensor G2 SoC along with a Titan M2 security chip. One of the images has a wireless charging padwhich suggests that the Pixel 7a will support wireless charging, which is a first for Google’s A-series.It is also indicated that the device offers a battery for the whole day. Google, at the time of the announcement, will claim that the device will offer up to 72 hours of battery life when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The flat screen will offer support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display will offer adaptive refresh rate support to switch between 60 and 90 Hz refresh rates depending on the content on the screen.

The images do not confirm the size of the screen, but it is expected that it will have a 6.1-inch OLED panel. The phone is also expected to launch in three colors: light blue, gray and silver.