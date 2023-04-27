iPadOS 17 will allow you to customize the iPhone-style lock screen on iPads

- Advertisement -

Apple is in constant evolution regarding the new lock screen customization features that it introduced at the time for the iPhone with iOS 16 and that could now come to iPads with the update to iPadOS 17. At least this is the information that recently shared a leaker that accurately detailed other data above.

iPadOS 17 with customization on the lock screen

According to the leaker a profile on the Twitter account called @analyst941 indicated that the Cupertino company will introduce new customization functions on the lock screen on the iPad that it had previously placed on the iPhone with iOS 16. Now more interesting updates could also arrive with iOS 17.

At the moment, there are multiple iPad users who already have iPadOS 16, but at the moment they do not have any type of function related to personalization on the lock screen that iPhone users can use. This is a huge loss on Apple’s part that they don’t allow you to use this section for now. However, the rumor of the user who shared this possibility, iPadOS 17 would already have different options on iPads such as the following:

Widgets for the lock screen.

Different wallpapers like Photo Shuffle, Emoji and Weather style.

Different types of customization for the photos you place.

The same depth effect that already happens in lOS 16 with the wallpaper.

Personalization similar to those of watches.

Customizable lock screens depending on the focus modes you choose.

Gallery for wallpapers.

Last Tuesday there was a rumor from another site that indicated that iOS 17 will add other new features that will allow changing the dimensions of fonts for the lock screen on iPhones. In the same way a new switch could arrive to share your own personalization designs on your lock screen with other people on iPhone. Leaker @analyst941 corroborated that iPadOS 17 will include new customizations specific to the lock screen that will also be in iOS 17.

The new leaks

This same source also shared details at the time about Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro in the middle MacRumors. Now there are also new leaks of solid state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro, however now it seems that said publication has been retracted. Again the sources refer to a possible delay of the new buttons of the Pro models that could arrive until the following year.

Among other information he shared The user @analyst941, reported again since the beginning of April that there will be different features that are expected to appear in the iOS 17 iPhone update. Among some of these would be like improvements to Search, Dynamic Island, the Control Center and other functions.

The main problem with this update is that due to its long-term history, it could be that this update still does not have an exact date or it could even be that the information does not have the most precise details.

According to expectations, Apple could be waiting until the WWDC 2023 keynote to launch the updates to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 along with other devices or more relevant news such as the possibly new Apple AR / VR flagship product on June 5. . In case you are not even aware of what the new update could be, you could click on the following link or find out about the latest iPadOS updates first. Perhaps you can wait for other details about iOS to know the differences that will exist with these news and even about the new products that the company will bring.