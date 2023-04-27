The new realme 11 Pro 5G series will be announced on May 10

- Advertisement -

has really confirmed the official launch of its realme 11 Pro 5G series on May 10 in China. The company’s new line will feature two flagship products: realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Co-created by realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto, former Gucci pattern designer, the realme 11 Pro 5G series features a striking new design that will not leave anyone indifferent.

It has an elegant lychee skin back and a lace-like strap that wraps around the camera module and reaches to the bottom. According to Matteo, “This design is inspired by the avant-garde spirit of Milan and evokes the sunrise over its classical architecture with a pale gold hue.”

Apart from this Sunrise Beige color, realme 11 Pro Series 5G also offers other variants like Oasis Green and Astral Black.

Together with realme Design Studio, Matteo brings to the realme 11 Pro 5G series the texture, patterns and craftsmanship often seen in luxury goods. In addition, this new series of realme devices uses an industry-first 3D couture technique and texture that creates a unique and premium grip feeling in the hand.



